Rachel Maddow is staying at MSNBC.

Just 10 days ago, The Daily Beast reported that Maddow is considering leaving the cable news network when her contract ends in 2022.

Now Insider is reporting that she will be staying with the network after reaching an agreement on a new multi-year contract.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed the news to Mediaite. Maddow will also be developing additional projects in a new partnership with NBCUniversal.

Maddow currently hosts the highest-rated show on the network, and there was a lot of buzz over whether she would leave. Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo wrote at the time it was almost certain she would stay at MSNBC.

