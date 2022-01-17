Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) announced on Twitter Monday that he ended his DirecTV subscription due to the satellite television company dropping the far-right One America News Network.

Paul tweeted Monday, “.@DIRECTV is cancelling @OANN so I just cancelled my home Direct TV. Why give money to people who hate us?”

DirecTV confirmed it was dropping OANN on Friday. In a statement to Bloomberg the company noted, “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

DirecTV is OANN’s largest distributor in the U.S. OANN has been a bastion of controversy in recent years as the network has been accused of spreading misinformation regarding former President Donald Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg noted that John Bergmayer, legal director at the advocacy group Public Knowledge, said “OANNs support for the ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen and the fact that it’s consistently giving airtime to conspiracy theories and misinformation on COVID-19, moves it from a participant in the marketplace of ideas to a peddler of toxic lies.”

