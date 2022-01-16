Former President Donald Trump is blaming “woke executives” for pulling far-Right channel One America News (OAN) from DirecTV.

In remarks at his rally in Arizona on Saturday, the former president railed against the network’s removal from one of the nation’s largest TV providers.

“The woke executives, I don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” Trump said. “They have so much debt. (DirecTV parent company) AT&T is a company that is in serious trouble. And they need AT&T, and AT&T is saying that they may no longer agree to carry this network that’s doing very well. You know why? Because people told them not to do it.”

The former president then floated a call for his supporters to boycott AT&T.

“So maybe what we should do is not use AT&T,” Trump said — to a cheering crowd.

Trump went on to praise OAN as a “great network” where “you really get the truth.”

The former president shouted out Charles and Robert Herring, who founded OAN and operate the network. Trump then mockingly noted that the Herrings asked him not to call for a boycott of AT&T.

“They said please don’t mention the word boycott, so i won’t mention it,” Trump said. “I’m not going to use the word boycott. I will not say boycott AT&T! Because I promised Robert I will not do it! So I will not say boycott them!”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

