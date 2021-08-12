Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) accused Democrats on Thursday of ignoring migrants on the southern border, including “kids in cages.”

He made the comments in an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, who pointed out that the city of Laredo, Texas stopped accepting new arrivals after discovering that Covid-19 positivity rates among migrants had reached 40 percent. That came after McAllen reported positivity rates of 15 percent.

“Frankly, the migrants shouldn’t be… exposed to this danger,” Roy told Faulkner. “That’s what is happening on the border. Americans and Texans are in danger and hospitals overrun. You have seen the photos… that we’ve been putting out there that Border Patrol agents are sharing.”

Referencing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Roy added, “Where is AOC? Where are all the cries about kids in cages that we heard two years ago? Where are all the cries about kids allegedly drinking out of toilets? Those all, by the way, untrue. Those were lies.”

The comments came ahead of Customer and Border Protection’s monthly report on the number of people its agents intercepted attempting to illegally cross the border in July. Early estimates placed the figure at more than 210,000, an increase of more than 10 percent from June, when agents reported encountering 188,829 trespassers.

The issue has been creating crowded conditions in border facilities. Video obtained by Fox News last week showed dozens of underage detainees crowded into a facility where they were forced to sleep on the floor, covered in aluminum.

Roy, a second-term congressman who represents a large portion of Austin, also blamed the administration for allegedly turning a blind eye to the situation, and reiterated a call for Congress to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Roy said he believed Mayorkas, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris were intentionally ignoring the surge in illegal immigration.

“Frankly, I think it’s purposeful,” Roy said. “They are purposefully ignoring their duty to defend the borders of the United States. We know that 7,000 Covid-positive people were dumped into the communities of McAllen. And Mayorkas and Biden and Harris don’t care, yet we’re the ones in danger.”

Watch above via Fox News.

