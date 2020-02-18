Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) is taking some pretty harsh swipes at fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA, both of whom seek the Republican nomination for US Senate race in the state of Georgia.

The latest beef originated after Loeffler tweeted out a video claiming she is “Pro 2nd Amendment Conservative” picturing herself with a gun in hand and donning hunting gear.

Since coming to the Senate, I’ve signed on to three bills that protect our right to keep & bear arms, including the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/bj4gyEa4yt — Kelly Loeffler (@kloeffler) February 10, 2020

Collins took issue with her self-portrayal and blasted the incumbent senator for not possessing a Georgia hunting license according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



The current GOP representative, and very loyal Trump ally, continued with added jabs over the seeming expense of Loeffler’s hunting outfit, and that there is no apparent dog accompanying her in the hunting campaign ad.

Kelly’s new outfit for her ad? $$$$

Kelly pretending to go bird hunting without a dog? PRICELESS pic.twitter.com/rmqZRufeRh — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 18, 2020

Kelly Loeffler running to get her hunting license today after the Atlanta papers called her out for not having one. #FakeHunter #FakeConservative pic.twitter.com/FdYFEba3Z9 — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) February 18, 2020

Back in January, National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin issued a statement in support of Loeffler, which also blasted Collins, “The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning. Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump…The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) hasn’t returned Medaiaite’s request for comment. The Loeffler campaign was unable to be reached for comment.

