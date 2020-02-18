comScore

Rep. Doug Collins Ridicules GOP Primary Opponent Sen. Kelly Loeffler For $900 Hunting Jeans

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 18th, 2020, 10:41 am

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA) is taking some pretty harsh swipes at fellow Republican, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA, both of whom seek the Republican nomination for US Senate race in the state of Georgia.

The latest beef originated after Loeffler tweeted out a video claiming she is “Pro 2nd Amendment Conservative” picturing herself with a gun in hand and donning hunting gear.

Collins took issue with her self-portrayal and blasted the incumbent senator for not possessing a Georgia hunting license according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The current GOP representative, and very loyal Trump ally, continued with added jabs over the seeming expense of Loeffler’s hunting outfit, and that there is no apparent dog accompanying her in the hunting campaign ad.

Back in January, National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Executive Director Kevin McLaughlin issued a statement in support of Loeffler, which also blasted Collins, “The shortsightedness in this decision is stunning. Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump…The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) hasn’t returned Medaiaite’s request for comment. The Loeffler campaign was unable to be reached for comment.

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: