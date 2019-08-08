Rep. Jerrold Nadler Gives CNN Unambiguous Answer: ‘This IS Formal Impeachment Proceedings’

After months of will-they,won’t-they, House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nalder finally confirmed, to CNN’s Erin Burnett, that the his committee has begun an official impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and that he has House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s political blessing: “This is formal impeachment proceedings.”

Nadler spoke on Burnett’s Out Front and told the CNN host that his committee is now moving forward with the purpose of deciding whether or not to recommend articles of impeachment against the president.

“This is formal impeachment proceedings,” Nadler said. “We are investigating all the evidence, we’re gathering the evidence and we will conclusion of this, hopefully by the end of the year, vote to, vote articles of impeachment to the House floor or we won’t. That’s a decision that we’ll have to make. But that — that’s exactly the process we’re in right now.”

“So when you says it’s formal impeachment proceedings have you drafted or started preparing articles of impeachment should you need them?” Burnett followed up.

“There are articles of impeachment introduced a number of months ago and referred to the committee,” Nadler noted. “As the investigation proceeds, we may want to draft our own articles of impeachment that may more closely fit the evidence. We’ll see.”

Nadler also confirmed that Speaker Pelosi is not standing in the way or resisting his committee’s efforts to move toward possible impeachment of Trump.

“So are you waiting on anything from the House Speaker?” Burnett asked.

“No, we are not,” Nadler replied. “The House Speaker has been very cooperative, we could not have filed the lawsuits without her” he noted, referring to lawsuits to force former White House counsel Don McGahn and his assistant as well as former White House communications chief Hope Hicks to testify before Congress, all of whom he said he hoped would appear before his committee in September and October.

“She is cooperating with the committee’s investigation,” Nadler added, referring to Pelosi.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

