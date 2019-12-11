Rep. Kennedy: Nothing Will Stop Trump From Doing Crimes Except Having Him ‘Removed’

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump will not stop committing impeachable acts unless he is removed from office by the United States Senate.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah asked Rep. Kennedy if two articles of impeachment are “enough” to deter Trump, “as opposed to four or five that articulate his other wrongdoing from Emoluments to campaign finance to one for bribery?”

Kennedy told Obeidallah “I don’t think is there is anything that will deter this President from additional wrongdoing as long as he’s in office.”

“I don’t think words on a page, even for an impeachment resolution, even for articles of impeachment, even if they are voted upon and approved by the House, even if you have Republican Senators, even if substantial numbers of them vote for it to remove him,” Kennedy continued, adding “If he is not removed, I don’t think anything stops him from thinking that he can’t do it again.”

“You remember when it happened?” Kennedy asked, referring to the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The day after the Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill, the day after the press stories that said, ‘Mueller wasn’t as compelling as he could’ve been so therefore the President is not going to be impeached.’”

“The next day, he calls up the president of the Ukraine and essentially asks for the exact same thing that he had asked from the Russians: A foreign government to interfere in an election cycle by targeting his political opponent,” Kennedy said. “That is exactly what he asked Russia to do when he asked them to start to look for Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

“So, no I don’t think there is anything we can say or do, or any vote that we can make in the House, that is going to make him think twice because that is not the kind of guy, or President, that he is,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy concluded by saying that impeachment “is something that will go down as part of the legacy of Donald Trump. Because of the actions that he committed, because of his own deliberate choices, he brought impeachment on himself.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]