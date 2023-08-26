Report: Biden Admin Met With Special Counsel Jack Smith Team Before Trump Indictment

The White House counsel’s office and other members of the administration had meetings with Jack Smith’s team ahead of the Special Counsel’s office indicting ex-president Donald Trump on federal charges, according to a new report.

The New York Post reported on Saturday that just weeks before Trump was indicted on charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, a top aide to Smith met at the White House with a member of the White House counsel’s office.

That close aide, Jay Bratt, had a meeting in the White House on March 31, 2023 with deputy chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office Caroline Saba, according to records obtained from the White House visitor logs.

The pair were joined by another FBI agent, Danielle Ray, nine weeks before Trump received his first federal criminal indictment. Trump and his supporters have accused the Biden White House of weaponizing the DOJ to go after the Republican frontrunner.

Bratt also met with Katherine Reily, an advisor to the White House chief of staff’s office in September 2021, and previously met with Saba in November 2021 while Trump was in talks with the National Archives over records kept at his estate. Saba resigned from the White House in May to attend law school, the Post notes.

“There is no legitimate purpose for a line [DOJ] guy to be meeting with the White House except if it’s coordinated by the highest levels,” said former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani to the Post, who also was indicted in Georgia by DA Fani Willis. “What’s happening is they have trashed every ethical rule that exists and they have created a state police. It is a Biden state prosecutor and a Biden state police.”

From New York Post:

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, said Bratt was at the White House for a “case-related interview” but declined to comment further. A person with knowledge of the 2023 visit insisted that it was “an interview of a career official who was also working at the White House during the Trump Administration.”

Donald Trump was booked this week in Georgia on separate criminal charges, his fourth indictment to date among a slew of legal battles the 2024 Republican frontrunner is facing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com