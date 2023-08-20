Republican Senator Says Jack Smith Has ‘Slam Dunk’ Case Against Trump — Warns GOP May Have Nominee ‘Who Has Been Convicted Of A Crime’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told CNN anchor Kasie Hunt that Special Counsel Jack Smith has a “slam dunk” case against ex-President Donald Trump and tried to warn his party they could end up with a nominee “who has been convicted of a crime.”

Trump is under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York, 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act plus a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts), another Smith indictment for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the newest indictment of Trump in Georgia on 13 counts related to election crimes.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Hunt asked Cassidy about the Jan. 6 case, but Cassidy singled out the documents probe as a “slam dunk” and said he thinks Trump should drop out:

HUNT: So, let’s talk now about the presidential race. We are 72 hours from the first Republican presidential debate.

It’s going to be missing the front-runner, Donald Trump, the former president. He is facing federal charges over his efforts to overturn the election. And you did vote to convict him in his impeachment trial after January 6, you said — quote — “because he is guilty.”

The former Attorney General Bill Barr says that the charges that have been brought against him are — quote unquote — “responsible.”

Do you agree?

CASSIDY: Well, I’m not an attorney.

There’s 91 charges, I think. I think the charge that seems most likely — I mean, seems almost a slam dunk, is the one related to mishandling of classified documents. So — so, I can’t comment on the rest of them, because, apparently, you have to prove state of mind. You will have attorneys after me that can comment on that.

But there’s at least one, which is the mishandling of the federal documents, which is — seems, again, a very strong case. They have a tape recording of him speaking of it. If that is proven, then we may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime.

I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who’s been convicted. So, I’m just very sorry about how all this is playing out.

HUNT: Do you think that Donald Trump should drop out of the race?

CASSIDY: I think so. But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion.

But he will lose to Joe Biden, if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden.

And so I want one of them to win. If former President Trump ends up getting the nomination, but cannot win a general, that means we will have four more years of policies which have led to very high inflation, to a loss of purchasing power for the average American equivalent to $10,000, and to many other things which I think have been deleterious to our country’s future.