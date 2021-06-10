Research Journal Publishes Article Calling ‘Whiteness’ a ‘Parasitic-Like Condition’

The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association is raising eyebrows among readers for publishing an article that claimed “whiteness” is a “parasitic-like condition.”

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility,” said the article, was authored by Dr. Donald Moss. “The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world.”

The author, an instructor at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and at the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, added, “Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples.”

🚨🚨: The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association just published a study likening “whiteness” to “a malignant, parasitic-like condition” for which “there is not yet a permanent cure.” This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/rVqYJ0C2Fq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 9, 2021

How do my colleagues consider this scholarship? Anyone actuality take this seriously? #science #psychology On Having Whiteness – Donald Moss, 2021 https://t.co/MTsfaj9DUU — Dr.PhilipPellegrino (@DrPhilipPellegr) June 8, 2021

The journal that published this boasts that it has rigorous peer review https://t.co/zyfhCW89wQ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 9, 2021

The article provoked attention from critics, but it wasn’t Moss’ first foray into the subject of “Whiteness.” He previously lectured on the topic for the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies in New York — which offered continuing education credits to professionals who shelled out $40 to attend the lecture, titled, “On Having Whiteness.” An abstract for that event indicated that patients could be “treated” for the condition, advising, “Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (‘never again’) or as temptation (‘great again’).”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com