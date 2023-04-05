Rev. Al Sharpton Calls Trump’s Indictment ‘Spiritual’ Payback

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton claimed at a New York University forum on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s indictment brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is “spiritual” payback for his policies while in office and his push for the death penalty for the since exonerated Central Park Five.

The civil rights activist noted that it is “ironic” that Trump was indicted on the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and that the prosecution is being led by a Black District Attorney.

“I’m always looking for the spiritual interpretation of something. And I think it’s very ironic that on… the 55th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, that the president that tried to turn back a lot of what King did is going to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court by a Black D.A.,” Sharpton said, according to The Washington Times.

“I’m thinking of Dr. King as the first Black Manhattan D.A. will deliver us justice and bring criminal charges against President Trump,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton, the president of National Action Network, said that the Central Park Five, who were exonerated in 2002 were not only victims of the criminal justice system but also the hate that was spread by figures like Trump.

“But today we see progress with the arc of history bending towards justice, just as Dr. King said,” Sharpton said. “While we celebrate this moment of justice on the anniversary of King’s assassination, we have to remember the work is not done.”

Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign spokesman, fired back at the Baptist minister, saying he should “get his own house in order before talking about something he has no clue about.”

Trump has been charged with 34 felonies regarding the falsification of business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Sharpton has criticized Trump for trying to distance himself from white supremacist Nick Fuentes despite meeting with Fuentes and Ye at Mar-a-Lago in November of 2022.

Sharpton said that Trump’s backtracking attempts are “nonsensical” and accused the 45th president of attempting a “Michael Jackson moonwalk” to dodge controversy.

