First Lady Jill Biden called the idea of mental competency tests administered to politicians “ridiculous.”

During an exclusive interview with CNN airing Monday night, she was asked about the proposed plan from 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Haley proposed the idea back in February right after she announced her bid for the GOP’s presidential nomination, in an attempt to usher in a new generation of politicians.

“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old,” Haley said, not offering any specific details about the plan which would seemingly empower doctors to remove elected officials from office.

White House Correspondent Arlette Saenz discussed the idea with the first lady, saying, “Nikki Haley, one of the Republican candidates, is calling for mental competency tests for those politicians over the age of 75. What do you think about that?”

“It’s ridiculous,” the first lady replied.

“Would your husband ever take one of those?” Saenz pressed.

“I mean, we haven’t even discussed — We would never even discuss something like that,” Biden insisted.

During the same interview, Biden was also asked about President Biden’s age. If he were to seek re-election, he would be 82 years old. The first lady listed his recent schedule as just one example that the president is still in the fight.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?” Biden challenged.

“So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day,” she insisted.

Watch above via CNN.

