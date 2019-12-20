Robert De Niro sat down with Michael Moore on his new podcast Rumble with Michael Moore and again unloaded on President Donald Trump.

“There has not been one thing about this person that has been redeeming, as far as I can see,” De Niro said, before going off on Republicans for not standing up to him.

“Shame on them,” he said.

At one point, he talked about the time he mused about punching Trump in the face, saying he didn’t mean it literally. He went on to tell Moore, “I’d like to see a bag of shit right in his face. Hit him right in the face like that, and let the picture go all over the world.”

“He needs to be humiliated,” De Niro continued. “He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is… They have to stand up to him, they don’t have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place, because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated.”

You can listen to the full episode above.

