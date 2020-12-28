Roger Stone recently met with Donald Trump and proposed a plan for the president to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election, according to a recent message posted on his Parler account.

The longtime informal Trump adviser recently posted a picture of himself with the president on Parler, along with Newsmax founder Chris Ruddy, saying he thanked Trump for pardoning him. He also said that he pitched his own idea for Trump to overturn the election results.

I also told the president exactly how he can appoint a special counsel with full subpoena power to ensure that those attempting to steal the 2020 election through voter fraud are charged and convicted and to ensure Donald Trump continues as our president.

Trump’s pardon for Stone comes after he previously commuted Stone’s sentence after he was convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Ever since Stone received his clemency, he has threatened to file lawsuits against former Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s enemies in the Justice Department from over the years.

