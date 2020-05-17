comScore

Romney Denounces Firings of IGs as ‘A Threat to Accountable Democracy’

By Josh FeldmanMay 17th, 2020, 9:25 am

Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) took to Twitter Saturday night to denounce the last firing of an inspector general in the Trump administration.

The latest IG ousted was the State Department inspector general, who was reportedly investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Romney brought up the ousters of other IGs and tweeted, “The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power.”

Fellow GOP senators Chuck Grassley and Susan Collins issued statements expressing concern:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: