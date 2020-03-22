comScore
video

Romney Says Senators Seeking Advice on Potential Self-Quarantine After Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanMar 22nd, 2020, 3:10 pm

Senator Rand Paul is currently in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. A member of the U.S. Senate testing positive has now raised concerns about what steps, if any, other senators need to take now.

NBC News and Politico are reporting this afternoon senators have serious concerns about the implications:

Senator Mitt Romney briefly spoke to reporters this afternoon and wished Paul well before saying, “All the senators are going to seek medical advice as to what action we should take to make sure that we don’t, in any way, spread this virus ourselves.”

As one reporter noted, Paul was at a Senate GOP lunch Friday. Romney said again “we have to determine whether any of us should self-quarantine as a result of being in the same room.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: