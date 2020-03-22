Senator Rand Paul is currently in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. A member of the U.S. Senate testing positive has now raised concerns about what steps, if any, other senators need to take now.

NBC News and Politico are reporting this afternoon senators have serious concerns about the implications:

News: Senators are discussing whether they need to leave immediately and self-quarantine after Sen Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus, @NBCNews has learned. Yet another wrench thrown into efforts to strike a deal on emergency legislation W/ @haleytalbotnbc @JulieNBCNews — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) March 22, 2020

big concerns in Senate gop ranks about @RandPaul’s positive test for coronavirus and what it means for everyone else. Rand was in lunches w his colleagues. Jerry Moran said at lunch today that Paul was at the gym this AM swimming. Paul got the results late this am and left. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2020

Senator Mitt Romney briefly spoke to reporters this afternoon and wished Paul well before saying, “All the senators are going to seek medical advice as to what action we should take to make sure that we don’t, in any way, spread this virus ourselves.”

.@senatorromney: "Very, very unhappy to hear that Rand Paul has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Wish him the very best. He's compromised given health conditions he's had in the past, so we'll be praying for him…all the senators are going to seek medical advice…" pic.twitter.com/tUVuaKBLMm — CSPAN (@cspan) March 22, 2020

As one reporter noted, Paul was at a Senate GOP lunch Friday. Romney said again “we have to determine whether any of us should self-quarantine as a result of being in the same room.”

