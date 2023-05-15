Rudy Giuliani Ranted About ‘Freakin Arabs’ and Told Jews to ‘Get Over the Passover. It Was Like 3,000 Years Ago’: New Lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and ex-personal lawyer to Donald Trump, was slapped with a brutal lawsuit on Monday that accused the controversial figure of assault, demanding sexual favors, stealing wages, and alcohol-fueled rants targeting various minority groups.

Noelle Dunphy, who Giuliani hired to manage business development for his firm, alleges the former mayor would “grope her and try to initiate sexual contact,” according to attorney Justin Kelton.

“Giuliani would not take ‘no’ for answer. He eventually forced her into having sexual intercourse with him. She never consented to the intercourse, but she eventually stopped resisting because it was clear that he would not stop pressuring her,” reads the complaint.

The 70-page complaint filed in New York Supreme Court also alleges Giuliani made vulgar remarks during “alcohol-drenched rants” maligning “‘freakin Arabs’ and Jews.” Giuliani allegedly insulted Jewish men and “implied that their penises were inferior due to ‘natural selection.’”

He also attacked the Jewish holiday of Passover, saying, “Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man.” Giuliani is also quoted in the complaint saying Jews should “Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The Red Sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

The complaint also alleged Giuliani told Dunphy that “black guys hit women more than anybody else does… and so do Hispanic guys – it is in their culture.”

The complaint claims that Giuliani managed “To tide Ms. Dunphy over and keep her obedient to him, Giuliani sometimes paid Ms. Dunphy in increments of no more than $5,000 in cash, at random times.” The complaint adds that Giuliani also refused to pay Dunphy the $1 million salary he promised.

