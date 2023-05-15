‘Can I Shower With You?’ Woman Alleges Rudy Giuliani ‘Took Viagra Constantly’ and Demanded Sex in Exchange for Employment

A woman alleges she has recordings of Rudy Giuliani offering her employment in exchange for sex.

Noelle Dunphy claims the former New York mayor offered her a $1 million annual salary in 2019, but that it was contingent on her acceding to his sexual demands.

A complaint filed on Monday claims Giuliani drank copious amounts of alcohol and “took Viagra constantly.” More seriously, the suit says Giuliani conspired with former President Donald Trump – his former client – to sell pardons for $2 million each.

“He also asked Ms. Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split,” the suit claims. “He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “the normal channels” of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.”

Dunphy previously said she had a “physical” relationship with Giuliani, who according to her went on “alcohol-laced tirades” containing racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

The filing contains a screenshot of a text message exchange from Feb. 21, 2019, purportedly between Giuliani and Dunphy:

GIULIANI: Good morning my love. Tried to call. DUNPHY: Your scotch is with me. I’ll bring it for you on Thurs, whenever we meet… DUNPHY: Let me quickly shower…? GIULIANI: Can I shower with you? DUNPHY: Need to shower/dress before Xfinity and the IT guys come.

In one particularly graphic account, the filing alleges the ex-mayor took Viagra and demanded she “take care” of his erection.

“Giuliani also took Viagra constantly,” the complaint says. “While working with Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani would look to Ms. Dunphy, point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until ‘you take care of this.’ Thus, Ms. Dunphy worked under the constant threat that Giuliani might demand sex from her at any moment.”

Dunphy, who is in her forties, also alleges Giuliani repeatedly referred to her as his “daughter.”

“I need time alone with my girlfriend, with my daughter. With my little girl.” Giuliani allegedly told his doorman.

Dunphy is seeking $10 million in damages.

