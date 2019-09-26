During the latest in a series of rambling, self-congratulatory TV appearances, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani blasted the anonymous intelligence official who claims Trump abused his power and then held himself up for praise for efforts to uncover alleged corruption in Ukraine: “I’m the legitimate whistleblower.”

Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show for the third night in a row, Giuliani batted down a Wall Street Journal report that he was at the center of Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden. He also dismissed Sen. Kamala Harris’ call for his disbarment and, at one point, held up his iPad displaying giant text messages that, he claimed, confirmed that he was working as an emissary for the State Department during his calls and meetings with Ukrainian government officials.

Even Ingraham, a die-hard Trump supporter, had a hard time making sense of Giuliani’s frenetic tangents and head-spinning assertions.

“As a lawyer though, I think it’s confusing. I just want to understand it, it’s confusing to people,” Ingraham said. “Were you acting as the president’s personal representative interfacing with state? Or were you working as kind of a pseudo-government emissary working to ferret out corruption in the Ukraine? Where they dual roles? I think that gets confusing.”

“Let me tell you the facts,” Giuliani explained, smiling. “They asked me if I would take a call from [Ukraine presidential aide Andriy] Yermak and if I would meet with him and I did and I reported it back to them and the conversation was completely normal and there was no bribery, there was no extortion. Nothing like what Biden did. I didn’t do that in the president and Biden do that.”

Ingraham then brought up a post from New York Times White House reporter Maggie Haberman that said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “unhappy” at Giuliani for his role in the Ukraine scandal.

“I actually think they should all congratulate me, because if it weren’t for me nobody would have uncovered and faced massive corruption by the Vice President of the United States,” Giuliani claimed, praising himself. “In fact, I’m a legitimate whistleblower. I have uncovered corruption that this Washington swamp has been covering up, effectively, for years. And his State Department, you know, asked me to do this. So Mike, if you’re unhappy with me, I’m sorry, but I accomplished my mission. I even have — you didn’t put the last [text] — about how good my conversation was.”

“We have that, we will put that up on the screen. I like that one,” Ingraham said, about one of Giuliani’s texts from a State Department official.

“I have no idea if he is unhappy with me or not. I, frankly, don’t care. I’m the president’s lawyer,” Giuliani added, just minutes after emphasizing that his outreach to Ukraine was on behalf of the State Department. “The reality is that Joe Biden did everything that these stupid fools accuse the president of doing which he didn’t do, and now they are doubling down on a whistleblower complaint that is falling apart. He’s not even a whistleblower. A hearsay witness is not a witness under the law. The Inspector General decided the hearsay witness was credible. How could he possibly decide that unless he had some kind of severe bias?”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com