Trump Teases ‘Americans Clamoring for a President of Extremely High Intelligence’ in Statement About ‘Doing the DEBATES’

Former President Donald Trump addressed whether he would attend next week’s GOP primary debate on Fox News and appeared to pour cold water on the idea he’d show up.

Many Fox News hosts have effectively been pleading with the former president to show up for the August 23rd debate that will be held in Milwaukee. Thus far, Trump has not only declined to commit to participating in the first primary debate but has also strongly suggested he would skip the debates because he is so far ahead of his rivals in the polls.

Trump hit the same note in a social media post sent Thursday night, noting with his signature braggadocio how “ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence.”

Trump then compared himself to former President Ronald Reagan and his poll leads, writing, “I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others.” Trump wrote:

Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Trump campaign is deliberating what kind of counterprogramming he might do to distract from the debate Fox News will host in Milwaukee. Trump’s ideas reportedly include sitting down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and calling into the different cable news shows.

