Russian State TV Rages at Schwarzenegger After His Appeal to End War in Ukraine: ‘Cover Page of American Imperialism’

A Russian state TV host attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger, days after the actor made a personal appeal to the people of Russia.

Schwarzenegger posted a lengthy video to Twitter and Telegram last Thursday in an attempt to turn sentiment against the war in Ukraine.

Three full weeks into the invasion of the battered country, he asked people not to believe lies being parroted by Vladimir Putin and propagandists within Russia.

The Austrian-born actor invoked his father, an Austrian soldier whose unit invaded the Soviet Union in World War II. Schwarzenegger also spoke of his love for Russia, and how former Soviet weightlifter Yuri Petrovich Vlasov inspired him as a young man.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

The Daily Beast reported that despite efforts to ensure the video did not go viral, it was viewed millions of times. One state TV host addressed it on Sunday.

On the program Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovievon, a TV personality named Vadim Gigin went on the offensive.

“That face is the cover page of American imperialism and colonialism,” Gigin said. “Not the caricature image of Uncle Sam, but this Schwarz, in a Hollywood production.”

Gigin, in a response to Schwarzenegger recalling his positive interactions with Russia in the videos, continued, “He, in California, will tell us, who live here… the truth?! That is their approach towards us.”

The Beast reported Gigin was “visibly furious” as he continued to rail again Schwarzenegger.

He went as far as to dismiss the actor’s adoration of Vlasov, whom he said was a committed Soviet.

“Vlasov couldn’t transfer any of his brain [to Schwarzenegger] with his handshake and the gifted cup,” Gigin said.

In his video, Schwarzenegger said Vlasov gave him a mug which he still drinks from.

Vladimir Soloviev then attacked Schwarzenegger over his previous morale-boosting trips to U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

“Schwarzenegger twice traveled to Iraq to support the American troops and never tried to tell the Iraqi people why they’re being destroyed,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com