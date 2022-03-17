Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA) directly addressed the people of Russia on Thursday to tell them the “truth” about Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and praised the anti-war protesters in Russia, telling them, “you are my new heroes.”

Schwarzenegger spoke of his love of the Russian people and recalled the time he met his idol Yuri Petrovich Vlasov – a champion weightlifter from Russia.

“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” he declared.

“That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there. No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that. But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say,” Schwarzenegger continued in a video posted to Twitter by Attn.

Schwarzenegger shared the story of his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, to illustrate how the horrors of war and the lies that can lead a good man to do bad things can haunt a person for life. He recalled the shame and guilt his father lived with after fighting for the Nazis in World War II.

“He lived the rest of his life in pain,” Schwarzenegger said. “Pain from a broken back. Pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years. And pain from the guilt that he felt.”

Arnold warned the Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, saying he doesn’t want them to be “broken” like his father.

“So every bullet you shoot, you shoot a brother or a sister,” he said, noting that war crimes are being committed in Ukraine. “Every bomb or every shell that falls is falling not on an enemy but on a school or hospital or a home.”

“Your lives, your limbs, and your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world,” Schwarzenegger concluded.

The famed actor finished by praising the brave Russians willing to risk arrest and go out and protest the war at home.

“You are my new heroes,” Schwarzenegger said. “You have the strength of Yury Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of the Russian people.”

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

Watch the full video from Attn

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com