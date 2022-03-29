Russian TV Host Calls For ‘Regime Change’ in US – and ‘Our Partner’ Trump to Be Put in Power

A Russian TV host called for “regime change” in the U.S., and also for former President Donald Trump to be reinstated.

The host, Evgeny Popov, went as far as to refer to Trump as a “partner” to the Russian people.

Saturday, while speaking in Warsaw, Poland, President Joe Biden uttered words about Vladimir Putin which required a clarification from the White House.

Biden at first stated Putin is a “dictator bent on rebuilding an empire” as his forces continue to attack Ukrainian civilians.

“We will have a different future — a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities,” he said.

He then veered off the script and added: “For God’s sake, this man can not remain in power.”

“For god’s sake this man can not remain in power!” After denying NATO enlargement has anything to do with destabilizing Russia, Biden closes his Poland address with a stentorian demand for regime change in Moscow. Washington’s ultimate goal, made plain. pic.twitter.com/vjg6Vxs7dw — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 26, 2022

Biden said on Monday that he was not calling for the removal of Putin as a matter of policy.

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it,” Biden said.

The short-term damage for the president is done. His allies spent two days clarifying the comment, while his opponents portrayed it as evidence he’s a loose cannon inside a tinder box.

White House reporters peppered Biden with questions about the comment, which created a sense of anxiety in the U.S. and presumably in Europe.

On Russian state TV, propagandists responded by calling for Biden’s removal, according to Julia Davis, who monitors Kremlin-backed media for the Daily Beast.

Davis shared a snipped from a show on Tuesday evening in which Popov called for Trump to return to the White House.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Host Evgeny Popov says it’s time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change “the regime in the U.S.” before its term expires “and to again help our partner Trump to become President.”https://t.co/orPMoKoxwG pic.twitter.com/sPVDhVWm6Q — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 29, 2022

Per a translation provided by Davis, Popov and others discussed how to “help our partner Trump to become President.”

