Biden Says He Was Expressing ‘Moral Outrage’ and Not Regime Change When He Said Putin Can’t Remain in Power

President Joe Biden said Monday he was expressing his own “moral outrage” after reporters asked him about a controversial statement he made in Europe over the weekend about Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining in power.

Biden was in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday when he delivered remarks in support of the people of Ukraine.

The president referred to Putin, who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as a “dictator bent on rebuilding an empire.”

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” he declared before he went off script.

“We will have a different future — a brighter future rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity, of freedom and possibilities,” he said, before he added: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

The comment drew immediate criticism and led to clarifications from the White House that the U.S. would not attempt to force a regime change.

Monday, as Biden delivered remarks about his proposed federal budget, he was peppered with questions about the Putin comment.

Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News asked, “Do you believe what you said, that Putin can’t remain in power, or do you now regret saying that because your government has been trying to walk that back? Did your words complicate matters?”

“I’m not walking anything back,” Biden said. “I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing and the actions of this man.”

Biden said he was outraged that half of the refugees who have fled Ukraine are chidlren.

“I wasn’t then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change,” he said. “I was expressing the moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it.”

Biden was asked about his comments in Warsaw by a number of other White House reporters.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted that Biden had deviated away from his prepared remarks when he said Putin cannot remain in power.

Biden responded: “I was talking to the Russian people. The last part of the speech was talking to the Russian people, telling them what we thought.”

“This kind of behavior is totally unacceptable, Biden concluded. “The way to deal with it is to strengthen and keep NATO completely united and help Ukraine where we can.”

Watch above, via CNN.

