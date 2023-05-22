Russia Sanctions Trump Critics — Including Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow and Stephen Colbert

It’s not clear if Joe Scarborough has any near-term plans to visit Russia, but if so, he should change them given the recent sanctions announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies” blares a New York Times headline with a dek that reads, “Among the 500 people singled out for travel and financial restrictions were Americans seen as adversaries by former President Donald J. Trump.”

Peter Baker reports:

Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state of Georgia who rebuffed Mr. Trump’s pressure to “find” enough votes to reverse the outcome of the election, also made the list. So did Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot the pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021.

Among the 500 people singled out for travel and financial restrictions on Friday were Americans seen as adversaries by Mr. Trump, including Letitia James , the state attorney general of New York who has sued him for alleged fraud, and Jack Smith , the Justice Department special counsel investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Russia has expanded its list of sanctioned Americans in a tit-for-tat retaliation for the latest curbs imposed by the United States. But what is particularly striking is how much President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia is adopting perceived enemies of former President Donald J. Trump as his own.

Those sanctioned include vocal media critics of former President Trump like the Morning Joe host Scarborough, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert, former MSNBC host Brian Williams, CNN anchor Erin Burnett and frequent cable news pundit Norm Eisen.

It’s not just Trump critics on the list of sanctions. For example, Republican Senator J.D. Vance is also included in recently announced sanctions.

An English translation from the Russian Foreign Ministry can be read in full below:

Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the introduction of personal sanctions against US citizens

976-19-05-2023

In response to the regularly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the George [sic] Biden administration, which, according to Washington’s plan, are designed to inflict maximum damage on Russia by personally affecting officials and ordinary citizens of our country, as a countermeasure, entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans.

Among them are not only “significant” figures, including former US President B. Obama, but also current leaders of various levels of executive power, ex-officials like the White House curator for combating “Russian disinformation” N. Yankovich, who were first elected at the November elections-2022, senators and congressmen, experts and employees of “analytical” centers involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes, as well as the heads of military-industrial complex companies that supply weapons to the regime in Kiev. The attached “list-500” also includes those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called. Storming the Capitol.

It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction. The principle of the inevitability of punishment will be consistently applied, whether we are talking about tougher sanctions pressure or discriminatory steps to hinder the professional activities of our fellow citizens.

In this regard, we confirm that the request of the US Embassy in Moscow for a consular visit to the reporter E. Gershkovich, who was arrested for espionage, is once again rejected in response to the refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists from the pool of the Minister of Foreign Affairs S. V. Lavrov,

as a result, they were unable to fly to New York to accompany his visit under the Russian presidency of the UN Security Council.

The following is a list of names of US citizens who are included in the “stop list” on a permanent basis:

1. Cara Abercrombie – Senior Director of Defense Affairs, National Security Council;

2. Robert J. Abernethy – Vice Chairman, NGO Atlantic Council;

3. Michael J. Abramowitz, President of NGO Freedom House;

4. Bruce Adams – Executive Vice President of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

5. Paloma Adams-Allen – Deputy Director of the Agency for International Development;

6. Aaron Azelton – Director of Citizen Participation Programs, Research Center “National Democratic Institute of International Affairs”;

7. Glenn Ivey (Glenn Frederick Ivey) – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Maryland);

8. Stuart E. Eizenstat – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

9. Jasmine Alexander-Greene, Russian and Eurasian Research Analyst, Carnegie Endowment;

10. Jill M. Albertelli, President, Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engine Division;

11. Megan Anderson, Executive Vice President, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

12. Scott R. Anderson – Expert of the Brookings Institution;

13. Maija Arbolino – CFO, Open Society Foundations;

14. Richard L. Armitage, Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

15. Lester Arnold – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

16. Adrienne Arsht – Executive Vice Chair, NGO Atlantic Council;

17. Rebecca Balint – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Vermont);

18. Hector Balderas – Former New Mexico Attorney General;

19. Valerie Jane Bunce – professor at Cornell University;

20. Michael S. Barr – Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve;

21. Rachel K. Bauman – political adviser for Russia, Ukraine and Belarus;

22. Ryan Bauer, Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

23. Brandon Baker, Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

24. Douglas A. Beck, Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

25. Adam Seth Boehler – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

26. Leonard Benardo – Executive Vice President, Open Society Foundations;

27. Samuel Bendett – Advisor for Strategy, Policy and Planning, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

28. Ariana Berengaut – Advisor to the National Security Council;

29. Michael Byrd (Michael Leroy Byrd) – the police officer who killed Ashley Babbit during the so-called. “Assault on the Capitol”;

30. David S. Burke – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

31. Erin Burnett – commentator on CNN;

32. Jared Bernstein – candidate for the position of head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers;

33. Aaron Paul Bean – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Piece of Florida);

34. Anika Binnendijk, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

35. Maher Bitar, Senior Director of Intelligence Programs, National Security Council;

36. Jason Blazakis – Director of the Center for the Study of Terrorism, Extremism and Counter-Terrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies;

37. Alexis A. Blanc – Researcher, RAND Corporation Research Center;

38. Scott Blanchard, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, General Dynamics: Mission Systems Corporation;

39. James Neal Blue – Chairman of General Atomics Corporation;

40. Linden Stanley Blue – Deputy Chairman of General Atomics;

41. Denis A. Bovin – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

42. Robert Bonta (Robert Andres Bonta) – Attorney General of the State of California;

43. Christopher Bort, Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

44. Scott Boston – Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

45. Andrea G. Botta – Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company “Schernier”;

46. ​​Keisha Lance Bottoms – former director of the White House Office of Public Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations;

47. Stephen C. Bowsher, President, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

48. Jessica Brandt, Foreign Policy Fellow, Brookings Institution;

49. Frances Z. Brown – Vice President for Research, Carnegie Endowment;

50. Charles Q. Brown Jr. – Chief of Staff, Department of the Air Force;

51. Chris Brady – President, General Dynamics: Mission Systems Corporation;

52. Saskia Brechenmacher is a fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment;

53. Joshua Chad Brecheen – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Pc. Oklahoma);

54. Esther Brimmer – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

55. Katie Elizabeth Britt – Republican Senator from Alabama;

56. William Bill Bradley – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

57. Nicole Jai Budzinski – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Illinois);

58. Winfield A. Boerckel – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

59. Daniel Brooks Baer – Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Carnegie Endowment;

60. Philip J. Weiser – Colorado Attorney General;

61. Andrew S. Weiss – Vice President of Research at the Carnegie Endowment;

62. Michael Weitzenfeld – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

63. Lisa Wang – Deputy Minister of Commerce;

64. Kristin Van Abel – Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

65. Derrick Francis Van Orden – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Wisconsin);

66. Beth Van Schaack, Ambassador at Large, Department of State for Global Criminal Justice;

67. Gabriel Vasquez – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Piece of New Mexico);

68. Melanie Verveer – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

69. David Wessel, Senior Fellow, Economic Research, Brookings Institution;

70. Rohan S. Weerasinghe, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

71. Jodi Vittori, Professor at Georgetown University, Carnegie Endowment Fellow;

72. Elisabeth Wishnick – Senior Research Fellow, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

73. Christine E. Wormuth – Secretary of the US Army;

74. Kevin Vorndran – Head of the FBI Territorial Office for Washington, DC;

75. David Woodworth – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

76. James Vance (James David Vance) – Republican Senator from Ohio;

77. Jonathan D. Geithner – Vice President, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

78. Daniel S. Hamilton, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution;

79. Weiss Dustin Gard – Deputy Director of National Intelligence;

80. Erica Gaston, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

81. Ken Gause – Director of Strategy, Policy, Plans and Programs for Special Projects, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

82. Firat H. Gezen, President, General Dynamics Ordnance and Technical Systems Corporation;

83. Edward Geist, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

84. Daniel M. Gerstein – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

85. Carl D. Glaeser, Member of the Board of Directors, NGO Center for a New American Security;

86. John K. Glenn – Senior Director, International Forum for Democratic Studies;

87. James M. Goldgeier, professor at American University’s School of International Service;

88. Dmitry Gorenburg – expert of the NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

89. Ian Gottesman, Chief Information Officer, Carnegie Endowment;

90. Gurbir Singh Grewal, Director of Enforcement, Federal Securities and Exchange Commission;

91. Boyden Clayland Gray – Vice Chairman, NGO Atlantic Council;

92. Matthew Graves (Matthew Michael Graves) – Attorney of the District of Columbia;

93. Michelle Grise – Researcher, RAND Corporation Research Center;

94. Michael Greenwald – Senior Adviser to the President and Chief Executive Officer of NGO Atlantic Council;

95. Samantha Gross, Foreign Policy Fellow, Brookings Institution;

96. Derek Grossman – Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

97. Timish Holowinsky, Executive Director, Ukrainian Research Institute, Harvard University;

98. Jennifer Gould – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

99. Olivia Alair Dalton – First Deputy Chief of the Press Office of the White House;

100. Anita Babbitt Dunn – Senior Advisor to the President of the United States;

101. Richard Danzig (Richard Jeffrey Danzig) – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

102. Joseph Francis Dunford Jr. – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

103. Christopher Darby – Executive Director of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

104. Himamauli Das – acting Head of Financial Intelligence of the Ministry of Finance;

105. Matthew Duss – Carnegie Endowment Fellow;

106. Steven A. Denning – Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

107. Anthony D’Esposito – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (NY);

108. Deborah Roche Lee James – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

109. John Edward James – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Michigan);

110. Letitia James – Attorney General of the State of New York;

111. Jonathan Luther Jackson – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Illinois);

112. Brian Michael Jenkins – Senior Advisor to the President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

113. Kathy Jennings – Delaware Attorney General;

114. Gian Gentile, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

115. Mike Januzik – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

116. James Logan Jones Jr. – Honorary Executive Chairman, NGO Atlantic Council;

117. Gina Ortiz Jones – Deputy Secretary of the Air Force;

118. Seth G. Jones – Senior Vice President, NGO Center for Strategic and International Studies;

119. Jay Charles Johnson – Member of the Board of Directors of Lockheed Martin Corporation;

120. David E. Johnson, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

121. Michael Johnson – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

122. Vladimir Georgiyevich Dibrova (Volodymyr Dibrova) – employee of the Ukrainian Research Center at Harvard University;

123. Stacey Angela Dixon – First Deputy Director of National Intelligence;

124. Kim Deal, Chief Scientist, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

125. James Francis Dobbins Jr., Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

126. Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

127. Thomas J. Donovan – Former Vermont Attorney General;

128. Michael J. Driscoll – Deputy Director of the New York division of the FBI;

129. John Scott Duarte – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (State of California);

130 Caitlin Durkovich Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Resilience and Response at the National Security Council;

131. Donald Davis (Donald Gene Davis) – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Piece of North Carolina);

132. Paul K. Davis, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

133 Daniel Howard Yergin, Economics and Energy Expert, Member of the Brookings Institution Board of Trustees;

134 Jeffrey Dunston Zients – White House Chief of Staff;

135. Mary Menell Zients – wife of D. Zients, head of the White House Staff;

136. Aisha Kirmani Zafar, Chief Financial Officer, Carnegie Endowment;

137. Robert Bruce Zoellick – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

138. Ryan Keith Zinke – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (State of Montana);

139. Maha Ibrahim – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

140. Marie Louise Yovanovitch – Former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment;

141. Jennifer Kavanagh – Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

142. Kevin Patrick Kiley – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (State of California);

143. Shanti Kalathil, Senior Director, NGO National Endowment for Democracy;

144. Marvin Leonard Kalb – expert of the Brookings Institution;

145. Shelly Culbertson – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

146. Elizabeth Cameron – former senior director of global security, health and biological defense at the National Security Council;

147. BJ Kang (B J Kang) – FBI special agent;

148. Tim Kao (Tim Kao) – Vice President of the NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

149. Mathias Carlbaum – CEO and President of Navistar International Corporation;

150. Thomas Carothers – Co-Director and Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment;

151. Gregorio Eduardo Casar – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (State of Texas);

152. Bronte Kass – Program Manager at Stanford University;

153. Safra Ada Catz – Member of the Board of Trustees of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

154. Josh Kaul – Attorney General of Wisconsin;

155. Raoul Kwame – Attorney General of Illinois;

156. Robert Case (Robert M. Case) – Vice President of the Research Center “RAND Corporation”;

157. Frank Kendall – Secretary of the Air Force;

158. Marta Kepe, Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

159 Jaclyn A. Kerr, Brookings Institution Expert;

160. Jennifer Ann Kiggans – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Virginia);

161. Patricia M. Kim, Fellow, Brookings Institution;

162. James Kimmel (James Christian Kimmel) – American TV presenter, comedian, screenwriter, producer;

163. Thomas Kean (Thomas Howard Kean Jr.) – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Pc. New Jersey);

164. Lise Clavel – Former Deputy Special Assistant to the President of the United States for Migration;

165. Richard D. Clarke, Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

166. Frank Graham Klotz, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

167. Anne Clunan – professor at the Higher Naval School;

168. Aaron D. Klein, Senior Fellow, Economic Research Program, Brookings Institution;

169. Rachel Kleinfeld – Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, Carnegie Endowment;

170. Nina Covic, Program Coordinator for Russia and Eurasia, Carnegie Endowment;

171. Mark Cozad – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

172. Shawn Cochran – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

173. Stephen Tyrone Colbert – American television host, comedian, actor and writer;

174. Alan Kohler (Alan E. Kohler Jr.) – Deputy Director of the FBI (counterintelligence division);

175. Michael Alien Collins Jr. – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Georgia);

176. Michel Colon – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

177. Caitlin Conley – Director of Counterterrorism, National Security Council;

178. Michael Connell – expert of the NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

179 Matthew Joseph Continetti, National Review journalist;

180. Mark Kontos – Vice President and CFO of Radio Liberty;

181. Christine Kotek – Governor of Oregon;

182. Michael Kofman – Director of the Russian Studies Program, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

183. Luke Coffey, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institution;

184. Raphael S. Cohen, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

185. Franklin D. Kramer – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

186. James S. Crown – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

187. Elijah James Crane – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Arizona);

188 Sarah E. Kreps, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution;

189. Deanne Bennett Criswell – Director of the Emergency Management Agency;

190. Michael M. Crow, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

191. Helima Croft – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

192. Krishna B. Kumar – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

193. Raymond Kuo, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

194. Hiroaki Kuromiya, Professor Emeritus of History, Indiana University;

195 Mariano-Florentino Cuellar – President of the Carnegie Endowment;

196. James Cannon, President and CEO of AM General;

197. Tim Cahill, Executive Vice President, Lockheed Martin Corporation;

198. Ben Labolt – Director of the White House Office of Communications;

199. Marisa Lago – Senior Deputy Minister of Trade;

200. Vivek Lall – Director of General Atomics Corporation;

201. Nicholas Joseph Lalota – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (New York State);

202. Miriam Lanskoy, Senior Director for Russia and Eurasia, NGO National Endowment for Democracy;

203. Nicholas Lashinsky (Nicholas Alan Lashinsky) – employee of the magazine “Fortune”;

204 Jonathan Lenzner – FBI chief of staff;

205. Rupert Frank de Leon Jr., Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

206. Laurel Frances Lee – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (State of Florida);

207. Summer Lynn Lee – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Pennsylvania);

208. Joseph Lieberman (Joseph Isadore Lieberman) – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

209. Douglas C. Ligor, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

210. William James Lynn III – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

211. Rebecca Friedman Lissner – Deputy National Security Assistant to US Vice President Kamala Harris;

212. Yolanda Lopez Lopez – acting director of the company “Voice of America”;

213. Willian W. Lothrop – acting Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons;

214. Robin J. Lewis – expert of the Brookings Institution;

215. Mitchell Joseph Landrieu – Senior Advisor to the President of the United States for Infrastructure Projects;

216. Gregory John Landsman – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Ohio);

217. Amy Liu – acting President of the Brookings Institution;

218. Jane Holl Lute – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

219. Douglas Edward Lute – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

220. Michael J. Mazarr – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

221. Seth Adam Meyers – American comedian, screenwriter, producer and television host;

222. John Morgan McGarvey – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Kentucky);

223. Katherine AW McGrady, President and CEO, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

224. Bruce McClintock, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

225. Jennifer McCoy, Program Fellow in Demography, Conflict, and Governance, Carnegie Endowment;

226. Richard Dean McCormick – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Georgia);

227. Michael J. McNerney – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

228 Scott David Malkin – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

229. Mark Matthew Malcolm – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

230. Michael Glenn Mullen – Member of the Board of Trustees of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

231. Kevin Mullin – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (State of California);

232. Amanda Mansour – Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Global Engagement at the National Security Council;

233. Andrew S. Mara – Executive Vice President, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

234. Alison Markovitz – Chief Operating Officer, Carnegie Endowment;

235. Timothy Marler – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

236. David Marlowe – Deputy Director of Intelligence Operations of the CIA;

237. Bradley Martin – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

238. William Marcellino – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

239. Chris Meserole, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies, Brookings Institution;

240. Suzanne Maloney Vice President and Director of Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institution;

241. Robert Jacobsen Menendez – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Pc. New Jersey);

242. Rajan Menon, Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

243. Jason Stuart Miyares – Attorney General of Virginia;

244 Aaron David Miller, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

245. Judith A. Miller, Member of the Board of Directors, NGO Atlantic Council;

246. Max Miller (Max Leonard Miller) – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Ohio);

247. Cory Mills – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Ph. Florida);

248. Alexander Mirtchev – Vice-Chairman of NGO “Atlantic Council”;

249. Judith A. Miscik, Member of the Board of Trustees, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

250. Amit Mital – Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director of Cybersecurity at the National Security Council;

251. Ernest Jeffrey Moniz – Former US Secretary of Energy;

252. Carlos Alberto Monje Jr. – Deputy Minister of Transport;

253. Georgette Mosbacher – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

254 Jared Evan Moskowitz – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party;

255. Morgan Muir – Deputy Director of National Intelligence;

256. Pauline Moore – Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

257. Westley Moore (Westley Watende Omari Moore) – Governor of Maryland;

258. Rachel Maddow – American television presenter and political commentator;

259. James Mattis (James Norman Mattis) – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

260. Karl P. Mueller, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

261. Joseph Samuel Nye Jr. – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

262. S. Howard Nye, Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

263. Melanie Nakagawa – Vice President of Microsoft Corporation;

264. Zachary Martin Nunn – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party;

265 Amy J. Nelson, Brookings Institution Expert;

266. Peter Neronha – Attorney General of the State of Rhode Island;

267. Anne Neuberger – Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States for Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and New Technologies;

268. Barack Obama (Barack Hussein Obama II) – former President of the United States;

269. Anna Ohanyan, Senior Fellow for Russia and Eurasia, Carnegie Endowment;

270. William Andy Ogles – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party;

271. John O’Connor – Attorney General of Oklahoma;

272. Kenneth E. Olivier – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

273. Matthew G. Olsen – Deputy Attorney General;

274. Darleen Opfer (V. Darleen Opfer) – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

275. Michael Edward O’Hanlon, Director of Research and Senior Foreign Policy Fellow, Brookings Institution;

276. Barry Pavel – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

277. Geoffrey Ross Pyatt – Deputy Secretary of State, former US Ambassador to Ukraine;

278. Catherine James Paglia – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

279. Ankit Panda, Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Carnegie Endowment;

280. Deven J. Parekh – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

281. Stewart Patrick, Director and Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

282. Stephanie Pezard – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

283. Matthew Page (Matthew T. Page) – Program Fellow in Democracy, Conflict, and Governance, Carnegie Endowment;

284. Eric Peltz – Senior Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

285. Thomas B. Pepinsky, Brookings Institution Expert;

286. George Perkovich – Vice President for Research, Carnegie Endowment;

287. Yohanan Petrovsky-Shtern – Member of the Executive Committee of the Scientific Society. T. Shevchenko in the USA;

288. Brittany Louise Pettersen – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Colorado);

289. James D. Pillen – Governor of Nebraska;

290. Colette S. Peters – Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons;

291. Jeffrey M. Peterson – Vice President, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

292. Christine M. Peterson, Financial Director, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

293. Kenneth Polite – Assistant Attorney General;

294. Christopher Paul – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

295. Jared Schultz Polis – Governor of Colorado;

296. Arati Prabhakar – Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy;

297 Everett Price – Senior Political Advisor;

298. Benjamin Press – Carnegie Endowment Analyst;

299. Mirande Priebe – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

300. Penny Sue Pritzker – Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment, sister of Illinois Governor J. Pritzker;

301. Andrew Radin, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

302. Jack Riley (K. Jack Riley) – Vice President of the RAND Corporation Research Center;

303. Delia Catalina Ramirez, Democratic Member of the House of Representatives (Illinois);

304 Karl A. Racine, District of Columbia Attorney General;

305. Alison Rausch – Vice President for Development, Carnegie Endowment;

306. Bradford Jay Raffensperger – Secretary of State of Georgia;

307. Catherine B. Raynolds, Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

308. Leo Rafael Reif – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

309. Carlyn Reichel – Senior Director, National Security Council Strategic Initiatives;

310. Philip Remler, Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

311. Bruce Reed – Deputy White House Chief of Staff;

312. Curtis Reed – Chief of Staff, National Security Council;

313 Andrea Risotto, Director of Communications, Brookings Institution;

314. Charles P. Ries – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

315. Clint Reach – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

316. John Richardson – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

317. Heather Cox Richardson, professor at Boston College;

318. John Francis William Rogers – Chairman, NGO Atlantic Council;

319. Julie Chavez Rodriguez – Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs;

320. Matthew Rojansky – Executive Director of the NGO American-Russian Foundation for Economic and Legal Development, former director of the NGO “Cannon Institute” (2013-2022);

321. Cherie Rosenblum – Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Executive Director of the Military Advisory Board of the NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

322. Ellen Rosenblum – Oregon Attorney General;

323. Peter James Roskam – Deputy Chairman of the NGO National Endowment for Democracy;

324. Melissa Rowe – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

325. Ashley L. Rhoades, Research Fellow, Rand Corporation Research Center;

326. Mark C. Roualet – Executive Vice President, General Dynamics Corporation;

327. James P. Rubin, Special Representative and Coordinator, State Department Center for Global Engagement;

328. Eugene Rumer, Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment;

329. Dafna Hochman Rand, Director of the State Department’s Office of Foreign Assistance;

330. Victoria Ransom – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

331. Scott Savitz – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

332. Benjamin J. Sacks, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

333. David Sundberg – Assistant Chief of the FBI Territorial Office for Washington, DC;

334. Lee Satterfield – Undersecretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs;

335. Laura Taylor Swain – Judge of the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York;

336. Anna Switzer, Associate Director for Russia and Eurasia, Carnegie Endowment;

337. Michael Hikari Cecire – Senior Political Advisor;

338. Eric Ciaramella, Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

339. George Siguier – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

340. Dilpreet Sidhu – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Deputy Minister of Defense;

341. Shannon Simrell, Representative of the Helsinki Commission at the US Permanent Mission to the OSCE;

342. Melanie W. Sisson, Fellow, Brookings Institution;

343. David Evans Skaggs – Deputy Chairman of the NGO National Endowment for Democracy;

344. Curtis Michael Scaparotti – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

345. Joe Scarborough – commentator on the TV channel “MS-NBC”;

346. Hillary Jeanne Scholten – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Michigan);

347. Joel Scanlon – Executive Vice President of the Hudson Institution;

348. Andrew Scott – Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director of Cyber ​​Policy at the National Security Council;

349. Sally Sleeper – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

350. Amanda Sloat, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council;

351. Jeffrey H. Smith – Member of the Board of Trustees of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

352. John L. Smith – Special Counsel, Department of Justice;

353. Colin D. Smith – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

354. Richard Sokolsky, Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

355. Mireya Solis, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution;

356. Eric Sorensen – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Illinois);

357. Michael Spirtas – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

358. Lynne Sport, Director of Human Resources and Administration, Carnegie Endowment;

359. Andrew JM Spokes – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Endowment;

360. Mark Stalczynski – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

361. Nancy Staudt – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

362. Angela E. Stent, Brookings Institution Expert;

363. Tom Stefanik (Tom Stefanick) – expert of the Brookings Institution;

364. Robert King Steel – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

365. Jim Stockdale – Senior Vice President, General Dynamics: Mission Systems Corporation;

366. Shelly O’Neil Stoneman, Senior Vice President, BIA Systems;

367. Audrey Strauss – Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

368. Dale Strong (Dale Whitney Strong) – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Alabama);

369. Paul Stronski, Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment;

370. Matthew Strottman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

371. David F. Stewart – General of the US Army;

372. Julie A. Su – acting the Minister of Labor;

373. Sarah Sewall – Executive Vice President for Political Affairs, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

374. Keith Alan Self – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Texas);

375. Caitlin Talmadge – Senior Fellow, Foreign Policy Program, Brookings Institution;

376. Shri Shamal Thanedar – member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (Michigan);

377. Frances M. Fragos Townsend – Member of the Board of Directors of NGO Atlantic Council;

378. Shibley Telhami – expert of the Brookings Institution;

379. George John Tenet – Member of the Board of Trustees of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

380. John Francis Tefft – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center, former US Ambassador to Russia;

381. Gelila A. Teshome, Deputy Executive Director, Department of State;

382. Steven Tian, ​​Sanctions Policy Expert at Yale University;

383. Abbie Tingstad – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

384. Alexander L. Tiersky – Adviser on Military-Political Affairs;

385. Katie Tobin, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director of Cross-Border Affairs at the National Security Council;

386. Jill Naomi Tokuda – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Hawaii);

387. Jason E. Thomas – Vice President, Director of Operations Evaluation Group, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

388. Eric V. Thompson – Vice President of the NGO “Center for Naval Analysis”;

389. William Tong – Attorney General of Connecticut;

390. Jeremy Tondreault, President, Platforms and Services, BIA Systems;

391 Susan Ashton Thornton, Brookings Institution Expert;

392. Carlos del Toro (Carlos del Togo) – Minister of the Navy;

393. Xochitl Torres Small – Senior Deputy Minister of Agriculture;

394. Elina Treyger – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

395. Polly Ellen Trottenberg – Deputy Minister of Transport;

396. John Tien – First Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security;

397. Nelson Strobridge Talbott III – Foreign Policy Expert, Brookings Institution;

398. Robert Montague Wilkinson – Director, Administrative Office of Attorneys, Department of Justice;

399. Peter A. Wilson, Senior Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

400. Andre Damian Jr. Williams – U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

401. Brian Williams (Brian Douglas Williams) – former TV presenter “NBC”;

402. Julian Waller – Expert, NGO “Center for Naval Analysis”;

403 John P. Walters President and CEO of the Hudson Institution;

404. Adrienne Watson – National Security Council Spokesperson;

405. Stephen Watts – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

406. Jonathan Finer – Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security;

407. Craig Stephen Faller – NGO Atlantic Council;

408. Cary Fowler, State Department Special Representative for Global Food Security;

409 Evan A. Feigenbaum – Vice President of Research, Carnegie Endowment;

410. Steven Feldstein – Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

411. Bob Ferguson – Attorney General of Washington State;

412. John R III Phillips – Legal Adviser, National Security Council;

413. Channing Phillips – Former District of Columbia Attorney;

414. Anya Fink – Researcher, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

415. David Finkelstein (David M. Finkelstein) – Vice President of the NGO “Center for Naval Analysis”;

416. Stephen J. Flanagan – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

417. Liz Fox, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

418. Richard Fontaine, Executive Director, NGO Center for a New American Security;

419. Aaron Ford – Nevada Attorney General;

420. John Formella – Attorney General of New Hampshire;

421. Russel William Fry – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (South Carolina);

422. Bryan Frederick, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

423. David R. Frelinger – Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

424. Alarik Fritz – Senior Research Fellow, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

425. Brian Frosh – Maryland Attorney General;

426 Jason Furman Professor of Economics at Harvard University;

427. Jack A. Fusco – President of the Chenier Company;

428. Lubomyr Hajda – Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University;

429. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – Governor of Arkansas;

430. Jon Meade Huntsman – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security, former US Ambassador to Russia;

431. Ryan Harper – Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Security Council;

432. Jennifer M. Harris – Senior Director, International Economics and Labor, National Security Council;

433. Peter S. Hussey – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

434. Kay Bailey Hutchison – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

435. Barbara Haig – Deputy President for Policy and Strategy, NGO National Endowment for Democracy;

436. Charles Hagel (Charles Timothy Hagel) – former Secretary of Defense;

437. Steven Heydemann – Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution;

438. Michael Vincent Hayden – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

439. Steve Heilman, Managing Partner, Mobility Impact Partners;

440. Todd C. Helmus, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

441. Maurice Henderson II – Senior Adviser to the Minister of Transport;

442. William Ballard Hurd – Member of the Board of Trustees of In-Q-Tel Corporation;

443. Maura Tracy Healy – Governor of Massachusetts;

444. Fiona Hill – Former Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia, National Security Council;

445. Kathleen Marie Hobbs – Governor of Arizona;

446. David J. Hogan – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Center for a New American Security;

447. George Hoyem, Executive Vice President, Investment, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

448. Valerie Anne Hoyle – Member of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party (State of Oregon);

449. Tim Holt – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

450. Andrew R. Hoehn – Senior Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

451. Karl V. Hopkins – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

452. Jeffrey W. Homung, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

453. Erin Suzanne Houchin – Member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Indiana);

454. Cecil Eugene Diggs Haney – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

455. Melinda Haring – Deputy Director of the Eurasian Center of the NGO Atlantic Council;

456. Anita Chandra – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

457. Emily Channell-Justice – Head of Department at the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University;

458. Joe Cheravitch – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

459. Mary Chesnut – Expert, NGO “Center for Naval Analysis”;

460. Christopher S. Chiwis, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment;

461. Derek Chollet Adviser, State Department;

462. James S. Chow – Vice President, RAND Corporation Research Center;

463. Edward C. Chow – Expert, NGO “Center for Strategic and International Studies”;

464. Tarun Chhabra – Senior Director of Technology, National Security Council;

465. Jay Shambaugh – Senior Deputy Minister of Finance;

466. Jeremy Shapiro – expert at the Brookings Institution;

467. Jeffrey Scott Shapiro – journalist;

468. Joshua David Shapiro – Governor of Pennsylvania;

469. Paul Charre – Vice President and Director of Research, NGO Center for a New American Security;

470. Howard J. Shatz, Senior Economist, RAND Corporation Research Center;

471. Rajiv J. Shah – President of the Rockefeller Foundation, member of the board of directors of the NGO Atlantic Council;

472. Paul Schwartz – Leading Expert, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

473. Christopher Shell, Fellow, American Government Program, Carnegie Endowment;

474. Michael Rafi Sherwin – former acting District of Columbia Attorney;

475. Justin Sherman – Expert, NGO Atlantic Council;

476. David A. Shlapak, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

477. Ted Schlein, Member of the Board of Trustees, In-Q-Tel Corporation;

478. Melissa Shostak – Researcher, RAND Corporation Research Center;

479. Yuliya Shokh – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

480 Eric Stephen Schmitt – Republican Senator from Missouri;

481. Jeffrey Shockey – Senior Vice President, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Global Government Relations;

482. Hunter Stoll – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

483. Alan G. Stolberg, Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

484. Laura J. Schumacher – Member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics Corporation;

485. Paul Abbate – Deputy Director of the FBI;

486. Susan M. Sohler Everingham, Senior Research Fellow, RAND Corporation Research Center;

487. Shane G. Eddy – President of Pratt & Whitney Corporation.

488. Jeffrey Edmonds – Expert, NGO Center for Naval Analysis;

489. Walter Michael Ezell – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Mississippi);

490. Norman L. Eisen, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution;

491. James M. Acton, co-director of the Carnegie Endowment Nuclear Policy Program;

492. Keith Ellison – Attorney General of Minnesota;

493. Mark Allen Alford – member of the House of Representatives from the Republican Party (Missouri);

494. Rozlyn C. Engel, Carnegie Endowment Fellow;

495. Mark Thomas Esper – Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Atlantic Council, former Secretary of Defense;

496. Linda Etim, Senior Director, World Health Development and Humanitarian Development, National Security Council;

497. Kotryna Jukneviciute – Analyst, RAND Corporation Research Center;

498. Obaid Younossi – Department Director at RAND Corporation Research Center;

499. Nina Jankowicz – Former Executive Director, Department of Homeland Security Counter Disinformation Board;

500. Natalie Ann Jaresko – Former Minister of Finance of Ukraine.