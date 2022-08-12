Salman Rushdie Alive, According to New York Governor, Crediting State Trooper for Saving His Life

Writer Salman Rushdie is alive and “getting the care he needs,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) on Friday after he was attacked before giving a speech in New York.

Hochul said that a state trooper who “saved his life.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says Salman Rushdie is alive and has been transported to hospital The event moderator was also attacked She adds “He’s getting the care that he needs” pic.twitter.com/Y1WFlh5K7t — Ayshah Tull (@AyshahTull) August 12, 2022

Rushdie, who has been under death threat from Iran since the 1980s, was attacked on stage in New York on Friday just before he was set to deliver a lecture. Reportedly, Rushdie was stabbed. The suspect was taken into custody.

In a statement, the New York State Police said:

On August 12, 2022, at about 11 a.m., a male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody.

A witness told CNN that there were no metal detectors at the event.

Rushdie spokesperson Andrew Wylie simply told Reuters, “Salman is in surgery.”

Iran issued a fatwa in 1989 in response to Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses, which was published the year before.

Rushdie, who was born in India, has resided in the United States since 2000.

“Iran has also offered over $3 million in reward for anyone who kills Rushdie,” according to the AP.

Watch above, via CNN.

