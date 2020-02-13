Samantha Bee Takes Aim at PragerU: ‘Bullshit Conservative Propaganda’ Akin To ‘Monsters University’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TBS host Samantha Bee went on a tear against the conservative media outlet “Prager University” Wednesday night over the site’s growing influence.

Bee aimed PragerU founder Dennis Prager over his “weird beliefs,” such as claiming that “to the left, the primary purpose of art, sculpture and music is to shock,” which is why much of modern art is “meaningless” and involves “urine and feces.”

PragerU uses conservative personalities, the likes of Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro, Dave Rubin, and Fox News personalities such as Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld, to make short YouTube videos.

The website, though billed at a university, does state “PragerU is not a university, nor do we claim to be. We do not offer degrees,” and adds in all caps at the bottom of the site, “Prager University is not an accredited academic institution.”

Bee blasted the conservative site in her deep-dive monologue on her TBS show Full Frontal, saying PragerU presents some “truly batshit ideas.”

“PragerU is actually dangerous, they are reaching a new young audience with bullshit conservative propaganda, they trick kids into thinking their videos are educational,” Bee continued.

PragerU and their PR firm “The KAIROS Company” did not respond to requests for comment from Mediaite.

On Twitter, Bee continued by likening the so-called university to “Monsters University.”

Prager U is actually dangerous. They’re reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda. They trick kids into thinking their videos are educational even though Prager U is as much of a real college as Monsters University. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

Prager U responded to Bee, seeking to turn the roast into a fundraising opportunity for the company.

We’re making an impact! Help us continue to reach young people with our “dangerous” ideas. Donate today: https://t.co/i8lXAtfKMw https://t.co/zGvPZlQkl1 — PragerU (@prageru) February 13, 2020

Our largest in-kind donor is Samantha Bee. https://t.co/eGl9G5t2ow — PragerU (@prageru) February 13, 2020

