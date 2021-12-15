San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday called for an end to tolerating “bullshit” from criminals in the city who have made many parts of it synonymous with drugs, theft and property crimes during a press conference.

Breed said, “It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies, and less tolerant of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”

SF Mayor @LondonBreed has literally just called bullshit on progressive criminal justice reformers “It is time for the reign of criminals to end. It comes to an end when are more aggressive with law enforcement & less tolerant of all the BULLSHIT that has destroyed our city” pic.twitter.com/ewqheftUun — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 14, 2021

“We are gonna turn this around. This is a city that has a population of less than one million people with an over $12 billion budget. The residents of this city have been extremely generous in providing us with the resources we need to make a difference. And now, the priorities we need to make must be to protect them, must be to turn things around in their neighborhoods,” she added.

Breed also said, “When you are in a room full of people, I would say probably anywhere between 90 and 95 percent of folks could raise their hand and say that either their car has been broken into, or they have been a victim in some capacity or another. That is not OK, that is not acceptable.”

KPIX reported Breed made the comments at a press conference as part of an emergency crime intervention act in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

KPIX reports:

The Tenderloin crackdown was just one of four crime fighting initiatives Breed announced at a news conference that afternoon. The other three were: Securing emergency police funding for needed resources

Amending our surveillance ordinance so law enforcement can interrupt crime in real time

Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods.

Breed’s comments come about three weeks after a Nordstrom location in the Bay Area was ransacked by thieves. Video of the thefts, and reaction to it, has since put San Francisco’s crime wave in the spotlight nationally. A number of Walgreens locations this year have already closed in San Francisco due to what police have called organized retail theft rings.

