Nina Turner, the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign, slammed former Vice President Joe Biden in an interview published Monday.

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing,” Turner said of the choice between voting for Biden and President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. “It’s still sh*t.”

Turner made the comment for an interview with The Atlantic exploring several factors working in Trump’s favor in the 2020 election. Those factors include polls potentially overestimating the number of Biden voters who will show up at the polls as a result of underwhelming enthusiasm for his candidacy. The column similarly quoted Harvard professor Cornel West, who also supported Sanders, slamming the former vice president: “We have to be true to ourselves and acknowledge that Biden is a mediocre, milquetoast, neoliberal centrist that we’ve been fighting against in the Democratic establishment,” West said.

A group of Sanders’ delegates to the Democratic National Convention sent Biden a letter this month asking him to consider Turner as his presidential running mate, though Turner — who served for six years as an Ohio state senator — has been vocal about her issues with Biden in the past. She shredded the former vice president in a January op-ed in which she said Sanders had “always stood up for African Americans,” while Biden “has repeatedly let us down.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]