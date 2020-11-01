White House Coronavirus Task Force member Scott Atlas is apologizing for an interview he did with Russia Today, also claiming he was unaware that the network serves as a state-owned Russian propaganda outlet.

“I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent,” Atlas tweeted. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.”

Atlas’ apology comes after he lobbed personal attacks at Dr. Anthony Fauci, a fellow task force member, for criticizing his positions on counteracting the pandemic. Atlas has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump despite having no experience as an epidemiologist, and between Atlas promoting herd immunity and contradicting public safety guidelines, he has repeatedly conflicted with other members of the task force who’ve accused him of spreading misinformation.

During the interview, Atlas declared coronavirus lockdowns are “killing people” and will be historically remembered as an “epic failure of public policy.” Atlas also blamed lockdowns specifically for the rise of mental health issues America has seen in the midst of the pandemic.

