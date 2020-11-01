Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said President Donald Trump would not refuse to leave the White House if he loses the 2020 presidential election, claiming on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos, “He will abide by the decision of the voters. I’m confident of that.”

“If it doesn’t go the president’s way — you know him pretty well — is he prepared to accept defeat?” asked Stephanopoulos, prompting Christie to respond, “Yes. Yeah, I think he is, and I think a lot of the stuff you’ve heard him saying at rallies indicate that. He understands where he is in this race.”

Christie went on to say, “The president’s campaign is surging now. I think he’s comfortable, I think he’s a lot happier than he’s been in a long time. You see that in these rallies that he’s doing. This is his sweet spot. But he also is not going to be a guy who’s going to sit there and not leave the White House, okay? He will abide by the decision of the voters. I’m confident of that.”

“And listen, no matter what happens here, there’s going to be a lot of tumult, alright? Because I think it’s going to be a close race Tuesday night,” he declared, before adding, “In terms of the president’s mindset, listen, I think he thinks he’s going to win. I really do. I don’t think he always thought that.”

“But I think there also is part of him that knows that not leaving the White House, putting up that kind of stink in terms of peaceful transition, just is not the way he wants the leave,” Christie concluded. “And by the way, if it’s Pennsylvania and it’s close, be guaranteed there’s going to be litigation.”

Watch above via ABC News.

