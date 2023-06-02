‘Who Is In Control at Twitter?’: Conservatives Outraged After Daily Wire Doc Is Suppressed In Spite of Elon Musk’s Assurances

By Isaac Schorr
Jun 2nd, 2023, 8:01 am
 
What Is a Woman?, a Daily Wire documentary featuring Matt Walsh, was suppressed on Twitter on Thursday evening despite Elon Musk’s assurances that instances of misgendering in the film did not violate the platform’s rules.

Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing announced on Thursday morning that his company had inked a deal with Twitter to release the film for free on Thursday evening to celebrate its one-year anniversary but that Twitter reneged on the deal, promising to limit rather amplify its reach after a review of it.

By Thursday afternoon, Musk had attempted to assuage conservatives’ concerns by assuring them that the threat to suppress the film had been “a mistake.”

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws,” insisted Musk. “I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used.”

But upon the film’s release that evening, it became clear that Twitter’s executives had won the debate with its owner. The platform affixed a warning that the tweet containing the film “may violate Twitter’s rules against Hateful Conduct,” prevented it from being retweeted, and suppressed it from appearing directly in the Daily Wire’s followers’ feeds.

The anger and frustration of right-of-center users and other free speech advocates who have pinned considerable hopes on Musk’s stewardship of the platform was considerable.

Musk attempted once again to explain the situation, characterizing Twitter’s action not as suppression but simply a decision not to “push” the content on others.

“We’re updating the system tomorrow so that those who follow @realDailyWire
will see this in their feed, but it won’t be recommended to non-followers (nor will any advertising be associated with it),” said Musk shortly after the movie premiered.

“Commenting & deliberate sharing will be allowed. Sensitive content just won’t be pushed to people unless they ask for it or a friend sends it to them,” he continued. The billionaire went on to attempt to pacify Boreing and the Daily Wire by predicting that “the controversy will drive viewership.”

“The Streisand Effect on this will set an all-time record!” added Musk, who promised that the issues bemoaned by Daily Wire personalities “will be fixed tomorrow.”

As of Friday morning, the film can now be shared and has been seen by 2.6 million users. Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, resigned on Thursday night.

