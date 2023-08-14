‘Beyond the Pale’: Trump Slammed For Praising Far-Right Extremist Laura Loomer
Former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump sparked controversy on Sunday by praising far-right white nationalist Laura Loomer in a video clip posted to social media.
Loomer, who has described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and embraced the likes of avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, joined Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey club and exchanged pleasantries.
“Hey, everybody. We’re here at Bedminster. I’m with the greatest president ever. President Donald Trump, who is killing it right now. There’s a new poll out, right? You’re crushing it, you’re up over 50 points. And it’s a beautiful day here. Beautiful climb. It’s my first time here at Bedminster,” Loomer began in the video.
“It’s great to have you. And you’ve been really very special. You work hard and you are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you that and in my opinion, I like that,” Trump replied, offering praise for Loomer’s incendiary rhetoric.
“Well, I appreciate that,” beamed Loomer, who has twice lost bids for Congress.
“And I appreciate all of your support and you’ve been doing, and everybody appreciates your support,” added Trump.
“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much for inviting me to sit with you today. Pleasure. You’re the best. I love you,” concluded Loomer.
Trump was roundly criticized by pundits and observers for embracing Loomer, whom he reportedly had considered hiring earlier in the year. A New York Times report detailing Trump’s desire to add Loomer to his campaign sparked a firestorm of criticism, including on the right, and a subsequent report that she would not be hired.
“Not surprising. Wasn’t so long ago that Trump wanted to hire Loomer,” noted Times reporter Jonathan Swan of Loomer’s visit to Bedminster.
“This would have disqualified George Bush in 2000 and John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 but not Trump in this 2024 race. The GOP is all in on white supremacy, racism, and bigotry. It’s beyond the pale,” replied MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan to Loomer’s clip.
Former GOP congresswoman Barbara Comstock added, “A sick, sick twosome…”
Veteran conservative pundit Bill Kristol, replied, “Today’s GOP: No limits to the extremism, no boundaries to the craziness, no low too low, no bottom to the descent.”
Jeremy Newberger replied to the clip with a collage of Loomer meeting with several notorious white supremacists, including Fuentes.
Other social media users replied by recalling recent attacks Loomer has made on Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) – a Trump ally with whom Loomer recently exchanged crass insults.
__
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com