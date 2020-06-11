Louisiana Senator John Kennedy unveiled yet another of his trademark, unfiltered insults on Thursday night, this time attacking Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for pulling police out of a six-block zone of her city’s downtown, which is now occupied by anarchists protesting police misconduct and the alleged murder of George Floyd.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Kennedy railed against both Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, both of whom are Democrats, for allowing a protest group to claim ownership of a small section of the city and declaring it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. He ominously warned that the protest, which has embraced the “Defund the Police” rallying cry was “a dress rehearsal for life in American without law enforcement.”

Kennedy has a well-established reputation for smearing political opponents, including vicious insults of “The Squad,” while indulging in conspiracy theories about Ukraine and also encouraging a rapid re-opening of the economy, even if it meant “the virus spreads faster.”

“I think the simple roles of any elected official,” host Sean Hannity said. “The first role is you’ve got to maintain order, you’ve got to protect the citizens in your state and the citizens in your city. The next thing you want to do is you want to protect property. Now you see where it’s been unfolding. Curfews, no one listens to the curfews, they laugh at the curfews. Then you see the looting and the arson an everything between. Now we are taking over part of the city and they do nothing still?”

“A civilized society has to have rules and someone to enforce them. I don’t believe that the 18,000 police forces that we have in this country are endemically racist,” Kennedy said. “I think there are some racist cops and we need to weed them out.

“And finally, to the governor and the mayor of Seattle, who I think are holding their cops back. I would say gently: If you hate cops, just because they’re cops, then the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”

“We need cops to keep us safe and I think Seattle is proof of that.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

