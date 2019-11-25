On Fox News Sunday yesterday, Chris Wallace asked Republican senator John Kennedy, “Who do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC and Clinton campaign computers, their emails? Was it Russia or Ukraine?”

“I don’t know, nor do you, nor do any others,” Kennedy responded..

“Let me just interrupt to say the entire intelligence community says it was Russia,” Wallace said.

“Right, but it could also be Ukraine,” Kennedy continued.

The senator got some serious blowback for his comments, and tonight CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked him to explain.

Kennedy said “I was wrong” and claimed he misheard what Wallace was saying:

“I was answering one of his questions and he interjected a statement and asked me to react to it. What I heard Chris say was — he made the statement that only Russia had tried to interfere in the election. And I answered the question. That’s not what he said. I went back and looked at the transcript. He said only Russia tried to hack the DNC computer. Now, Chris is right. I was wrong. The only evidence I have, and I think it’s overwhelming, is that it was Russia to tried to hack the DNC computer… I’ve seen no indication that Ukraine tried to do it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

