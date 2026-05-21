Fox News Host Joey Jones Re-Enlists in Marine Corps With Ex-Network Colleague Hegseth Swearing Him In

Fox News host Johnny “Joey” Jones reenlisted in the United States Marine Corps, returning to military service more than a decade after losing both legs in an IED blast in Afghanistan.

Jones was sworn in during a Pentagon ceremony on Wednesday led by his former network colleague, and now secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, in the Hall of Heroes.

Fox News reported that despite his re-enlistment, Jones will continue his role as co-host of The Big Weekend Show while also serving as a military analyst across the network’s platforms.

The former staff sergeant, who served eight years in the Marines and completed two deployments, said he viewed his earlier retirement as “unfinished business.”

“If there’s an opportunity for me to serve, there’s no reason why a no-legged 40-year-old staff sergeant should be able to put the uniform on, other than these men believed it,” Jones said. “And the goal here is to open that door for anyone else that has something left to give.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality himself before joining President Donald Trump’s administration, praised Jones as a public advocate for military service and called the reenlistment “an absolute no-brainer.”

.@SECWAR remarks at the enlistment ceremony of @Johnny_Joey: "We have the pleasure of honoring an incredible American today and have the opportunity to re-enlist him in the Marine Corps…" pic.twitter.com/12AUt1LmbQ — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) May 20, 2026

“When I first got word that he was interested in getting back in uniform, it actually didn’t surprise me,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think there’s a better spokesman for the Marine Corps, understanding what it’s all about, what it means to serve, the brotherhood that exists then, than how Joey talks about it on television so that the American people understand it and connect to it in a visceral way.”

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