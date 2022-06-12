Reaction to the news of a bipartisan Senate gun reform deal has been split between those who believe the agreement is “historic” and critics who believe the proposal doesn’t go nearly far enough.

The pact was announced late Sunday morning, and has been agreed to by 20 senators — including 10 Republicans. It was brokered by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

Among the key provisions are; funding to help states pass red flag laws, funding for mental health and school safety, closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole” — which prohibits those convicted of domestic abuse from buying a gun, the creation of a federal law against gun trafficking, and enhanced background checks on gun purchasers under 21.

Given the Senate has failed to pass any meaningful gun reform legislation in decades, some hailed Sunday’s announcement as a sign of progress:

I fully support this. While much is not in this, the result is a 30 year breakthrough. This is gun safety legislation that will save lives and reduce the instances of gun violence. https://t.co/bpiRuWxuBE — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 12, 2022

While this Gun Safety proposal does not go far enough, it’s truly historic and will save lives. ✅ Close the Boyfriend Loophole

✅ Incentivize States implement ERPO

✅ Enhanced screening for those < 21

✅ Investment in Mental Health serviceshttps://t.co/hm7NZf6mE9 — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) June 12, 2022

Yesterday tens of thousands #MarchForOurLives ; today it looks like the Senate is doing something. This is good news. The standard should be not is this everything we want , but will it save lives . #EndGunViolenceNow https://t.co/olt4sI5bNS — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) June 12, 2022

We’re not over the finish line yet but this is still major progress on working across the aisle thank you for your leadership @GabbyGiffords @ChrisMurphyCT @SenBlumenthal @AMarch4OurLives (staff, volunteers, and founders) thank you @po_murray @EricaFordNYC and many others — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2022

I want a ban on assault weapons, or at least a minimum purchase age of 21, but I’m elated & optimistic re @ChrisMurphyCT/@JohnCornyn deal. It’s the FIRST time in decades Congress could defy the @nra chokehold and take any sort of action. Pls call your Senators and urge support.🧡 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 12, 2022

This bipartisan framework is a major step in finally getting federal action to address gun violence and, if passed, will save lives. We’re breaking the logjam in Congress and proving that gun safety isn't just good policy – it’s good politics. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 12, 2022

It's not everything I wanted.

But there is nothing in here that's not needed.

737 kids from infants to 17 years old have died from gun violence.

Nearly 20,000 gun deaths this year so far.

260 mass shootings.

Thank you, @ChrisMurphyCT.

This is legislation that will save lives. https://t.co/yZXpJEAQ4a pic.twitter.com/jyI6Un5PHf — Steve Marmel 💉💉💉💉 (@Marmel) June 12, 2022

This is way more than I thought they’d achieve. A very good start. https://t.co/7oVK1k3q1c — James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 12, 2022

But there were plenty of critics who argued the legislation doesn’t go nearly far enough and is more of an only step than a first step:

It’s pathetic — Douglas Keane (@douglaskeane) June 12, 2022

Sooooo….seems about right for Washington. Let’s not do a victory lap. It’s bullshit. https://t.co/0nkyWMeKRS — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) June 12, 2022

Thanks to the filibuster, we get the absolute bare minimum on a “guns deal” that does next to nothing about guns. https://t.co/j9E08LV3JK — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) June 12, 2022

Spare me the “historic bipartisan deal” rhetoric, please. This is pathetically weak. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 12, 2022

But that’s one of the problems. Dems and citizens accept ‘better than nothing’ as satisfactory. — Jess Balzer (@Balzer_Jess) June 12, 2022

A laughably weak deal. Just the worst kind of empty bipartisanship. Senate Democrats are making a huge mistake giving Republicans cover on the gun violence epidemic without getting anything of substance in return. https://t.co/5jDMu9MrjI — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 12, 2022

In my opinion, this deal is weak. The only real value is that it establishes a precedent that new federal gun laws can be passed. But in so doing, it also gives cover to Republicans to pretend like they did something, which they have not. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 12, 2022

This is a pretty weak deal—Democrats squandered the political opportunity once again. Whatever your feelings on gun legislation, the politics of this are just pathetic. pic.twitter.com/npjr0XTeMM — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) June 12, 2022

Bipartisan gun legislation would not

-ban any guns, including semi-automatic rifles

-ban high capacity magazines

-raise the age to buy a semi-automatics to 21

-require background checkshttps://t.co/zlz6q4gh1m — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 12, 2022

I guess it’s better than nothing. But 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/YQcXpXQspo — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 12, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com