Actor Seth Rogen took to social media on Thursday to defend car robberies in Los Angeles, saying his own vehicle had been burglarized “15 or so times” but that he didn’t mind.

He made the comment in response to YouTube personality Casey Neistat, who wrote on Twitter, “So our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world shithole of a city but tremendous appreciation and gratitude to the hardworking officers at the @LAPDWestLA who not only arrested the motherfucker but they got all of our stolen goods back.”

Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021

You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

Rogen wrote in response, “Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city.”

Neistat wrote back, “I can still be mad tho right? feel so violated.”

The response prompted Rogan to imply that he enjoyed being burglarized. “You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to,” Rogen said. “Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat.”

Organized shoplifting crew hits TJ Maxx in La Canada Flintridge. Prop 47 activities approved by LA County DA George Gascon. @recallgascon pic.twitter.com/VKpS7fHw9Z — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) July 20, 2021

Los Angeles has been making headlines for a burglary spree fostered by California’s theft-friendly policies — including Proposition 47, the 2014 law that reclassified felony theft as a misdemeanor. Nearly two dozen thieves broke into a Nordstrom at The Grove retail complex in L.A. on Monday, stealing $5,000 in merchandise. A group of bandits made off with another $8,000 in cash from a local CVS an hour later.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com