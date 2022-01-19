‘She Choked to Death’: Son of Folk Singer Who Died After Catching Covid on Purpose Speaks Out

The son of folk singer Hana Horka, who died after cathing Covid on purpose, revealed heartbreaking details about his mother’s tragic end.

Horka was the lead singer for the Czech folk group Asonance until she died on Sunday. The singer had previously announced her infection on social media, and celebrated it.

“I’m very happy about it because in this way I would be able to start having a “free” life like everyone else, and go back to the cinema, on vacation, to take a sauna, to the theater,” she wrote.

And on Friday, Horka wrote “I survived… It was intense. So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert… and an urgent trip to the sea,” referring to the prospect of obtaining a recovery certificate from the Czech government.

Horka’s son Jan Rek spoke to the BBC about his mother’s death, explaining that after he and his father caught Covid over the Christmas holiday, Ms. Horka remained in close contact with them rather than isolating. It did not end well:

On Sunday morning, the day she died, Ms Horka said she was feeling better and dressed to go for a walk. But then her back started hurting, so she went to lie down in her bedroom. “In about 10 minutes it was all over,” her son said. “She choked to death”. Although she was unvaccinated, Jan Rek stressed that his mother did not believe in some of the more bizarre conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines. “Her philosophy was that she was more OK with the idea of catching Covid than getting vaccinated. Not that we would get microchipped or anything like that,” he said.

Rek also lashed out at anti-vaxxers on Facebook, writing “You took my mother, who based all her arguments on your basis. I despise you, you are an absolute waste.”

Vaccine hesitancy and resistance continue to be a problem in the United States as well.

