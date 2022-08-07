‘She’s a Loser Right Here!’ Right-Wing Twitter Troll Badgers Vice Reporter at CPAC

Right wing social media troll Alex Stein badgered Vice News reporter Tess Owen at CPAC over the weekend — filming himself acting obnoxiously and throwing insults at her.

Stein, known for stunts like whipping up a hostile frenzy with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and hurling crude remarks at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), encountered Owen on Saturday, which he started by making fun of her for wearing a face mask. Owen told Stein she was “just doing my job,” and Stein continued to be snide with her as she moved to show her press credentials to attend the event.

“This is Vice, guys. She’s trying to troll this event,” Stein said to the camera. As he went on, a crowd began to form as people laughed while Stein continued insulting Owens:

She thinks all you guys are losers. That’s what she posts on the internet. She posts the most out-of-context stuff. See, Vice is the worst media company there is. They’re all liars, so what do you think about your crappy media company?

The encounter went on with Stein asking Owen if she was a drug addict and crooning to the camera “she’s a loser right here.”

“She’s the only one in a mask,” Stein ridiculed. “You see this? This is what a loser looks like.”

Stein kept on making fun of Owen, who eventually told him she had a mask on because she’s getting married in 2 weeks.

“That’s great! I wonder how many vaccines he has,” Stein sarcastically replied. He kept on hounding Owen as she walked around the floor, calling her “scared” and mask-shaming her all the while.

“She’s the only one in a mask here!” Stein went on. “She probably has the coronavirus and the viral shedding. You guys see! This is a Vice journalist, it’s a lying media company.”

