‘She’s Black And She’s A Woman!’ Joe Scarborough Calls Out ‘Real’ Reason For Anti-Kamala Harris Chatter

Stars of MSNBC’s Morning Joe called out the “real concern” behind chatter about replacing Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden’s running mate: the fact that “she’s Black and she’s a woman!”

VP Harris has been the subject of attacks by Republicans who openly speculate that President Biden will die and leave her as president, but has also been undermined by Democrats like the ones who informed the controversial David Ignatius piece that went viral last week.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough and his regulars pulled no punches in diagnosing the reason for the Democratic hand-wringing and defended the vice president vociferously. A sampling:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: There’s sort of this undercurrent, like she’s Black and she’s a woman! And that’s why people don’t like her, because she’s the vice president… And I just go, where were you when Dan Quayle was vice president? Where were you? EDDIE GLAUDE JR: The possibility of a Black woman being the president. Right? Enters into that kind of swirl of grievance and concern. And so even David Ignatius, David’s controversial piece gave us Karen Bass and — to keep us from reading it as racial. But we know that the real worry here is, you know, a Black woman. That’s the real concern. JEN PALMIERI: Black women voters, best voters in America, right, would be all of a sudden everyone would rush to her side. Also, Black women, white women, everybody would be on her side. But, you know, I traveled with her recently to Iowa. I don’t think I don’t think Mike Pence had people show up, you know, cheering throngs showing up to the airport to greet them or standing ovations, excited standing ovations or big lines at HBCUs — that doesn’t happen to other vice presidents… When you look at like what actually has to happen for this reelect? She’s arguably the most valuable running mate that a president has had in a while. JOE SCARBOROUGH: You talk about David Ignatius. Obviously, David is not writing this because she’s a Black woman. David is, David is hearing this because everybody else is worried that she’s a Black woman somehow and they’re not, then America is not going to vote for a Black woman.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

