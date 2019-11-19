‘Sniveling Idiots!’ Conservatives Turn on Chick-Fil-A for Ending Donations to Anti-LGBTQ Groups

Prominent conservatives tore into Chick-fil-a after the company’s announcement that its charitable giving strategy for 2019 did not include anti-LGBTQ groups that the company has supported in the past.

On Monday, the company — which has a lengthy history of supporting organizations opposed to equality for LGBTQ people, and whose executives have explicitly opposed rights for the community — put out a press release announcing that the “Chick-fil-A Foundation will deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.”

But as many news outlets pointed out, the release did not include groups like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian athletes. That didn’t sit well with a host of prominent conservatives, to say the least.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee — who has cheered for the company in the past — was among the most unhappy.

“The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic,” Huckabee wrote on Twitter.

Huckabee then continued to demonstrate what kind of whine pairs best with chicken by writing “In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.”

There was no shortage of conservative complaints, as leading lights like Dinesh D’Souza lit into the “sniveling idiots” who run the company.

Those sniveling idiots at @ChickfilA kowtow to the gays and here’s what they get—another kick in the rear end! https://t.co/pTG7cphvwc — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 19, 2019

You will learn, @ChickfilA, that you can never, ever appease the woke. https://t.co/XEMCweAGGV — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 18, 2019

The CEO of @ChickfilA looked at his numbers and said to himself, “We did $10.5 billion in sales. We can dump our values, bring in new Leftist customers, and not lose a single one of the saps who currently eat here.” He banked on people saying exactly what you just said. https://t.co/krLTXmJXNh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 19, 2019

You should be ashamed of yourself @ChickfilA https://t.co/4qmaMEIeIZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 19, 2019

Never thought this day would come: @ChickfilA has decided to bow down before the PC mob via @GabrielJHays1 https://t.co/53Wh0rd0OR — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 19, 2019

New York Times columnist Charles Blow had a fairly hot take to explain the timing of the move, writing on Twitter “. @PopeyesChicken put the squeeze on you with that chicken sandwich, now you’re desperate for more market share. We see you @ChickfilA…”

. @PopeyesChicken put the squeeze on you with that chicken sandwich, now you’re desperate for more market share. We see you @ChickfilA… https://t.co/Bb2okjvA2N — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 18, 2019

The company has pointed out that its press release also says that future charitable partnerships “could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

