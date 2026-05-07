Fox News host Greg Gutfeld spoke at length this week about his frustration that liberals don’t want to be friends with supporters of President Donald Trump.

Gutfeld’s concern with the subject first hit the air on Wednesday’s edition of The Five, when he changed topics mid-conversation to express his disbelief at the “fractious relationships” created by supporting the president. The Fox host had been discussing Trump’s Tuesday Oval Office appearance to sign a proclamation on the Presidential Fitness Test Award, where he was flanked by children.

“I love how he doesn’t talk down to kids. He told them the specifics. The grisly facts about war. Now you could argue he should have tamped it down, but it speaks to the nature of Trump in that his critics get wrong, which is that he doesn’t talk down or condescend, whether you are a child or a woman, Dana [Perino], yes, condescending means talking down,” he said. “He doesn’t care if you are gay, nonbinary, Asian, black, Mexican, a woodland nymph; he doesn’t see identity.”

Gutfeld then abruptly transitioned to “the key to all this”– Democrats being unable to stay friends with Trump supporters.

“He’s great with kids because he’s kind of great with people, one on one and in groups, and if you don’t like him, that’s fine, I don’t care, but why do you care that I like him? That’s the key to all of this. And we talk about these fractious relationships, but I’m okay with you hating Trump. Why aren’t you okay with me liking him?” he said. “If you can just look in the mirror and answer that question, liberals, you would feel so much better. Why does it bother you that people like Trump? Perhaps there is a larger role in your dissatisfaction. It might be your own personal resentments. It may play a large role emotionally in how you feel about Trump. Maybe if you get over that, you’ll spend less time and effort being so miserable.”

He later went on to badger Jessica Tarlov over why people should care if he liked the president. Their exchange devolved into a brutal shouting match over the morality of both political parties that left Tarlov speechless.

Gutfeld’s friendship questions were given a second time to shine on Thursday’s edition of The Five, with the opening segment of the show dedicated to so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome and its effect on families.

“The lab results are in, and TDS is the leading cause of political break-ups in America,” said host Jesse Watters in introducing the topic. “New research showing Americans are dumping loved ones over politics at an alarming rate. More than one-third say they have lost a friend, family member, or even a partner over politics.”

Watters noted that Gutfeld had mentioned something similar the previous day and asked his co-host for his thoughts. Gutfeld’s response again focused on losing friends, this time striking a more personal note as he told his co-hosts, “I’ve been through this.”

He said:

I don’t care that you hate Trump. Why should you care that I like him? The answer would be because he’s evil. He’s like a Nazi. Well, this is where the whole thing falls apart. What does that mean to me if I’m your Republican friend who voted for Trump? That you would believe I would support a Nazi. We’ve been friends for years. I’ve been through this. If you are my friend, you have to realize that’s illogical because how we were friends for ten to twenty years, and now you find out I’m a fascist? How did that happen? You knew I was a right-winger in the 80s and 90s and now all of a sudden you’re like, “Oh, I can’t be seen with him.” So the key moment in this self realization of a liberal should be if your dad loves Trump and you love your dad, shouldn’t you maybe question whether your dad doesn’t love a Hitler figure, and therefore, maybe Trump is not a Hitler figure, and that flaw in your thinking should put into question the reliability on your filter on your life. That this thing is not working. It’s not translating. If I love my dad and my dad voted for Trump, but I think Trump is Hitler, there is something wrong with my logic. Your dad is not a Nazi-lover. This is why they break off relationships, because when they run into those people that they like and they love, it calls into question that filter.

Watch above via Fox News.

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