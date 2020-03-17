comScore

‘Social Distancing, Costco Edition’: Videos of Never-Ending Costco Lines Spark Stress on Twitter

By Leia IdlibyMar 17th, 2020, 5:36 pm

Videos of insanely long Costco lines have gone viral on Twitter, sparking stress among users regarding panic shopping and social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein posted a video from a Cypress, CA Costco on Twitter with the caption “We are so so fucked.”

Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay also posted the video, adding, “I think I said ‘what’ out loud at least six times during this video”

The Los Angeles Times claimed that video Journalist Mark Potts took “more than 7 minutes to walk the length of the line outside of the Costco in Los Feliz this morning.”

“I see the ‘don’t panic buy’ video I made is really working,” Potts jokingly said in a Twitter post.

Writer Thor Benson noted, “Costco is not worth this.”

Reporter Keaton Thomas claimed on Twitter that “A man near the front said he’d been in line for 30 minutes.”

LA Times photographer Kent Nishimura noted on Twitter that these lines are not great for social distancing

“Panicked shoppers” also lined up in Tempe, Arizona and Van Nuys, California:

