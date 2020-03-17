Videos of insanely long Costco lines have gone viral on Twitter, sparking stress among users regarding panic shopping and social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein posted a video from a Cypress, CA Costco on Twitter with the caption “We are so so fucked.”

We are so so fuckedpic.twitter.com/MagSsObcgl — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 17, 2020

Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay also posted the video, adding, “I think I said ‘what’ out loud at least six times during this video”

I think I said “what” out loud at least six times during this video pic.twitter.com/Aa9geFqgn0 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 17, 2020

The Los Angeles Times claimed that video Journalist Mark Potts took “more than 7 minutes to walk the length of the line outside of the Costco in Los Feliz this morning.”

It took video journalist @mrmarkpotts more than 7 minutes to walk the length of the line outside of the Costco in Los Feliz this morning. https://t.co/KhXcCmkQCX pic.twitter.com/i6u2UkfZge — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 17, 2020

“I see the ‘don’t panic buy’ video I made is really working,” Potts jokingly said in a Twitter post.

I see the “don’t panic buy” video I made is really working. https://t.co/9saNBD8y1V — Mr. Mark Potts (@mrmarkpotts) March 17, 2020

Writer Thor Benson noted, “Costco is not worth this.”

Uhhh Costco is not worth this https://t.co/WSIlulxH4j — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 17, 2020

Reporter Keaton Thomas claimed on Twitter that “A man near the front said he’d been in line for 30 minutes.”

This is what it’s like to get into Costco in NE Portland. A man near the front said he’d been in line for 30 minutes. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/Ka0fstjXdF — Keaton Thomas (@keaton_thomas) March 17, 2020

LA Times photographer Kent Nishimura noted on Twitter that these lines are not great for social distancing

“Panicked shoppers” also lined up in Tempe, Arizona and Van Nuys, California:

Arizona experts hope to ease fears for panicked shoppers amid coronavirus concerns. Here is a look at the line at the Tempe Costco location this morning (Video: Victor Moreno)https://t.co/FdftjBuqFf pic.twitter.com/GKKrRHcGvh — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) March 17, 2020

Scene outside @Costco Van Nuys right now. Employee tells me they have toilet paper and water in stock. @foxla pic.twitter.com/On8ACNZUYj — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]