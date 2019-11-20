comScore

Sondland Sends Shockwaves With Opening Testimony: ‘Very Damaging’ to Many GOP Defenses

By Josh FeldmanNov 20th, 2019, 10:32 am

Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified today that there was a quid pro quo on Ukraine conveyed by Rudy Giuliani and that they were all acting at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Already his opening statement has sent shockwaves with just how detailed he got in his testimony about the nature of the pressure on Ukraine and who was involved:

