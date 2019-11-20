Sondland Sends Shockwaves With Opening Testimony: ‘Very Damaging’ to Many GOP Defenses

Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified today that there was a quid pro quo on Ukraine conveyed by Rudy Giuliani and that they were all acting at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Already his opening statement has sent shockwaves with just how detailed he got in his testimony about the nature of the pressure on Ukraine and who was involved:

PIZAZZ delivered — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 20, 2019

And Gordon Sondland deserves credit for coming clean. God bless him. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 20, 2019

This is a @JohnWDean moment. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 20, 2019

dems are going to just cancel this debate and run this sondland opening statement on a projector screen from the stage — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 20, 2019

Now that Sondland has completely flipped on Trump, I’m curious… What will Jim Jordan ask to try and undermine him? What will Elise Stefanik say? — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 20, 2019

That clicking sound you’re hearing is Sondland handcuffing himself to one administration member after another. — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 20, 2019

if you’re familiar w/ Sondland’s deposition, the amount of cleanup taking place here is really something. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 20, 2019

Sondland has CVS-level type receipts. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 20, 2019

Sondland’s testimony is the Beyonce Lemonade of testimonies — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 20, 2019

Tbh, I never imagined Sondland’s testimony would be this damning for trump and everyone around him. This is stunning — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 20, 2019

Ok, who saw Sondland as the guy bringing the pizzaz? — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) November 20, 2019

Sondland testimony is every bit the bombshell it was expected to be I bet you won’t hear any complaints from R’s now about “hearsay” or “second-hand” evidence now. That’s because all the 1st-hand witnesses involved in any aspect of this– Sondland, Volker, Yovanovich, Taylor 1/2 https://t.co/aNw6cuwRvU — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 20, 2019

This is interesting: Sondland trying to wrench Bolton, Hill, Morrison and the NSC back into the extortion scheme! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 20, 2019

Before today, everyone threw Sondland under the bus. Today, Sondland dragged them all under that bus with him. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 20, 2019

How does GOP defend this: Sondland testimony targets Trump, Pompeo and confirms deal with Ukraine https://t.co/ou7vcYEAZq — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) November 20, 2019

“Everyone was in the loop” – said slowly numerous times by Ambassador Sondland. A 23 page detailed opening statement that’s very damaging to many of the defenses by the GOP. It’ll be fascinating to see the cross examination here. #ImpeachmentHearings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 20, 2019

Ambassador Sondland has eviscerated the Trump/Republican narrative. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 20, 2019

