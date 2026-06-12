Three-Time Trump Voters Blast President on MS NOW: ‘Get It Together, Man!’

Two voters who backed President Donald Trump in all three of his presidential campaigns expressed growing frustration with his administration during a Friday appearance on MS NOW’s Morning Joe, with one pleading, “Get it together, man!”

The comments come amid growing frustration over the closure of the Conn-Selmer instrument factory in Eastlake, Ohio. Earlier this year, the company’s owner, billionaire investor and Trump ally John Paulson, announced plans to shift production to China, a move that will cost all its workers their jobs.

Annette Dombrowski, a three-time Trump voter, will soon lose her janitorial job at the Ohio plant. She told MS NOW’s Alex Tabet that she’s been having “panic attacks” over how she’ll make ends meet.

When asked if she feels that Trump understands her plight, she was blunt, replying:

No. No. He hasn’t lived it to understand it. He sees it. He has not lived it. He needs to live it. Wear the clothes. Wear the shoes. Wear your Walmart clothes. Wear your Walmart shoes. Do your thrift store shopping. Don’t eat steaks. I don’t get to go out to dinner. It’s not an overnight thing, but it’s been two years now. You said you’d bring down the grocery prices. Literally, I must be the most angry person when I grocery shop, because I buy the same things every week, and I see it jump every week. It is not every couple of months. It’s literally every week.

Chris Tackett, another three-time Trump voter and a trucker from Ohio, was equally fed up. He told Tabet that while he believed Trump’s promises during his first term, things are different this time around, emphasizing that he’s “backtracked on every single pitch point he had during his election.”

He added, “All we heard was ‘drill, drill, drill’ during the election, and now, all we’re getting is drilled into the dirt with these prices. So, I’m not a fan of him.”

Tabet then asked what he would say directly to the president, to which Tackett responded:

Get it together, man. The average American is struggling to make ends meet right now, and nobody wants to hear “the war is almost over.” Nobody wants to hear “it’s gonna get better.” You’ve had a year to make it better, at this point. Make it better.

Watch the full clip above via MS NOW.

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