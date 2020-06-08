The Florida lawyer who dressed up as the Grim Reaper and handed out body bags last month in an effort to shame Florida beachgoers amid the coronavirus pandemic has been attending even larger mass protests this month.

Daniel Uhlfelder went viral in May for his somber coronavirus stunts warning Floridians to take “stay home” and social distance.

Stay home Florida pic.twitter.com/MV4fyAXvwu — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 1, 2020

We are out providing free body bags to beachgoers today pic.twitter.com/kQd09uFFEC — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 26, 2020

However, just weeks later, Uhlfelder decided to shirk his own advice.

Uhfelder has posted several videos and pictures to his Twitter account this past week showing him at tightly-packed mass gatherings with limited social distancing.

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

We are here in Florida panhandle in Deep South where hundreds have turned out for peaceful protest. No peace. No justice. pic.twitter.com/PT82cLGlwh — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Protestors pack downtown Miami. We’re there to make sure they stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/6KjoF0MyQI — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

More videos from today’s Black Live Matters protest in Miami. Thanks for all your support in helping get water delivered to this important event. pic.twitter.com/XiQT4WQtmd — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

Miami protest where we delivered water to protestors pic.twitter.com/E3fFLU8F49 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

Washington DC rocking for justice pic.twitter.com/7MKtvYp8nl — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

500 folks showed up today in small North Florida country to protest for social justice. Even with pouring rain. This was one of the best counties for trump in 2016. Keep up the fight. Don’t stop. Keep your foot on the pedal. We can do this!! — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Photos and videos posted by Uhlfelder showed attendees in closer quarters than the beachgoers he shamed just last month, and ironically, Uhlfelder promoted clips of his Grim Reaper stunt amid the pictures of himself at the protests.

“I am here today to try to make a point that I think it’s premature to reopen our beaches,” said Uhlfelder in his Grim Reaper costume last month. “I think that the danger of bringing all the people here to our area, and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have.”

[H/T Stephen L. Miller]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]