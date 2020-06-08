comScore

SPOTTED: Florida Man Who Dressed as the Grim Reaper Begging People to ‘Stay Home’ Amid Coronavirus Has Been Out Protesting

By Charlie NashJun 8th, 2020, 4:10 pm

The Florida lawyer who dressed up as the Grim Reaper and handed out body bags last month in an effort to shame Florida beachgoers amid the coronavirus pandemic has been attending even larger mass protests this month.

Daniel Uhlfelder went viral in May for his somber coronavirus stunts warning Floridians to take “stay home” and social distance.

However, just weeks later, Uhlfelder decided to shirk his own advice.

Uhfelder has posted several videos and pictures to his Twitter account this past week showing him at tightly-packed mass gatherings with limited social distancing.

Photos and videos posted by Uhlfelder showed attendees in closer quarters than the beachgoers he shamed just last month, and ironically, Uhlfelder promoted clips of his Grim Reaper stunt amid the pictures of himself at the protests.

“I am here today to try to make a point that I think it’s premature to reopen our beaches,” said Uhlfelder in his Grim Reaper costume last month. “I think that the danger of bringing all the people here to our area, and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have.”

[H/T Stephen L. Miller]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: