WATCH: Florida Man Dresses As Grim Reaper to Protest Reopening of Florida Beaches

Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the “premature” opening of Walton County beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reaper even got some time on a remarkable local news broadcast.

Uhlfelder was handed a microphone by Faith Graham, a reporter for Panama City ABC affiliate WMBB during Friday morning’s news broadcast. He proceeded to lodge his complaint.

“I am here today to try to make a point that I think it’s premature to reopen our beaches,” Uhlfelder explained while dressed head-to-toe in a convincing Grim Reaper costume.

“I’m a huge proponent of public beaches, and I’ve been fighting for that for years, but I think that the danger of bringing all the people here to our area, and spreading the virus. I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have,” he added.

Uhlfelder then noted that reopening these beaches would invite people from across America and all over the world to visit, making social distancing measures impossible to follow.

Florida’s beaches began to reopen last month, and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will enter “phase one” of the reopening process on May 4.

