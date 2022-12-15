Stanley Tucci’s Travel Show ‘Searching for Italy’ Cancelled By CNN, Hoping to Launch Season Three With a New Network

Actor Stanley Tucci officially confirmed his CNN travel show Searching for Italy has been cancelled.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tucci confirmed the rumors that have swirled following many budget cuts made at the network.

“I loved it so much,” Fallon said swooning over the show before he heard the news. “I wanna get into all — all the details, but I loved everything.”

Fallon elaborated that the show even inspired him to start cooking more.

“It’s wonderful,” Tucci said. “It, you know, look, when the show came out, we were, you know — it was during the pandemic. During lockdown. So we had a captive audience. I mean, and people were desperate to get out and they sort of lived vicariously through us.”

“You won two Emmys for it — for Searching for Italy. Two Emmys!” Fallon said as the audience clapped.

“Will there be a season three?” Fallon asked.

“Yes. I hope there will be. Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer network, we don’t know,” Tucci revealed.

“Wow,” Fallon said in shock.

“But yes, I have plans to do season three. So searching more,” Tucci replied.

“So Searching for Italy is searching — for a new network,” Fallon laughed.

“Not as appetizing,” Tucci joked.

The show, Searching for Italy, premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons. It featured Tucci traveling around the different regions of Italy, examining the food and lifestyle.

Watch above via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

