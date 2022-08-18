Steven Crowder Rages at YouTube For Suspending Him Over Kari Lake's Stolen Election Claims: 'Let's All Be Extremists... on Rumble'

Controversial conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder was suspended by the platform after Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake repeated 2020 stolen election claims on his daily stream.

Crowder announced a suspension had been handed down after Lake appeared on Louder with Crowder Wednesday.

Lake said, “I don’t believe Joe Biden won the election and we had problems with the 2020 election.” She added:

I have looked over our forensic audit. I’ve looked over all kinds of evidence. And we had a botched corrupt election in Arizona and in many other states, and this is why it’s really important that we, we do look at our elections. […] That’s why it’s one of my top issues to reform our elections here in Arizona. I wanna make sure that we have honest elections and that doesn’t mean we get the advantage as Republicans.

In announcing the suspension, YouTube said:

We know that this might be disappointing, but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it. If you think we’ve made a mistake, you can appeal and we’ll take another look… Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.

Crowder announced the ban, which he said will last until next week, in a series of tweets. He raged at the video sharing platform.

Wow. Won’t be able to steam to @YouTube because of comments from a CURRENT GUBERNATORIAL candidate. On a show with all references provided.

If this isn’t suppression of political speech, then nothing is.

See you tomorrow on Rumble and #MugClub with updates.

War. pic.twitter.com/d4OruSTEGs — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 17, 2022

We’re NOT on YouTube for at least a week. However, @BlazeTV is letting you stream today’s episode for FREE. Just click the link below. https://t.co/csTc6QcSdh — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 18, 2022

You can upload hardcore homosexuality porn to YouTube, you just can’t say that the “freest and fairest election” was not on the up and up. #CrowderOnRumble — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 18, 2022

In a video, Crowder suggested if YouTube views he, Lake and his followers as extremists.

“Let’s all be extremists together, exclusively on Rumble and Mug Club,” he said.

YouTube suspended this show over our @KariLake interview. So, you know what? We’re interviewing her AGAIN! Because f*ck YouTube. https://t.co/3gej9ZsJd7 pic.twitter.com/2Dm0D3m99y — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 18, 2022

Lake has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump through massive fraud. She told far-right One America News last year the election was “corrupted” and “fraudulent.”

“My reaction is we have to make this right. We do not move on from this moment,” Lake said. “We do not move on from November 2020 until we make this right.”

She won the primary to represent the Republican Party in the race for governor two weeks ago.

Crowder said in his Twitter video Lake’s comments got his channel suspended, and not his own.

The self-described comedian is no stranger to controversy. Last April, he filmed someone placing a knee over his neck in an attempt to prove Derek Chauvin’s innocence in the murder of George Floyd.

